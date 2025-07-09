Hon. Chief Bright Igodo Ogaji, a former senatorial aspirant under the PDP, has congratulated Senator David Mark on his emergence as the ADC's interim national chairman

Ogaji described the inauguration of ADC at both the national and Benue state levels as a new political dawn, urging his supporters to rally behind the new party

The former senatorial aspirant praised Mark's leadership qualities and expressed hope that the ADC would birth a new Nigeria

Markurdi, Benue state - A Senatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Hon. Chief Bright Igodo Ogaji, has congratulated former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, over his emergence as the interim national chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The PDP chieftain also congratulated the newly emerged leadership of the party in Benue, describing it as a new dawn in the north-central state and Nigeria in general.

Chief Bright Igodo Ogaji congratulated Senator David Mark over his emergence as ADC's interim national chairman. Photo credits: x/@elrufai, Chief Bright Igodo Ogaji

Legit.ng recalls that the ADC was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, July 2, in Abuja by major opposition leaders in Nigeria and others from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Mark was appointed as the interim national chairman, while former governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, emerged as the interim national secretary.

ADC launched in Benue state

Following the national launch in Abuja, the ADC was inaugurated in Benue state on Wednesday, July 9, taking over the PDP secretariat.

Former Speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba, and a former member representing Obi/Oju Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Samson Okwu emerged as interim chairman and secretary, respectively.

ADC coalition: Ogaji hails David Mark

Reacting from the United States, Chief Ogaji, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, expressed great confidence in the leadership of the ADC, both in Benue and at the national level.

He urged his supporters to register with the party as a brand-new vehicle that would deliver the people to the promised land.

The former chairman of Oju local government council of Benue state, who was represented by his supporters at the event, extolled the leadership qualities of Senator Mark over the years, describing him as a game-changer who has come through a storm to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of oppression and underdevelopment.

"On behalf of the good people of Oju LGA of Benue State, Nigeria, and my teeming supporters, both home and in Diaspora; I heartily congratulate our Leader, Distinguished Senator David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark, GCON, over his emergence as the Interim National Chairman of the newly adopted Coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC)," he said.

"Let me equally congratulate the Interim Chairman of ADC in Benue state, Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba; the Secretary, Rt. Hon. Samson Okwu; former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam; immediate past Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu; former PDP State Chairman, Sir John Ngbede; Hon. Chirs Adabah Abba; Hon. David Olofu; Engr. Mogan Okwoche; Prof. Tivlumun Nyitse; Hon. Felix Atume; and all our Leaders, for launching the party today in Benue State.

The former senatorial aspirant said Mark's emergence as ADC chairman has given birth to a renewed Nigeria destined for growth.

"I urge all my supporters, home and abroad, to queue behind these great leaders of our land, to make the new party work, for Benue people and Nigerians," Ogaji concluded.

2027 presidency: David Mark speaks on ADC coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the ADC interim chairman, Senator Mark, said the opposition coalition does not have a preferred presidential aspirant for the 2027 election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, and APC's Rotimi Amaechi have all hinted at contesting for the presidency under the platform of the ADC coalition.

Mark promised to be fair to all, noting that all the members of the party were “equal stakeholders, equal joiners, and equal owners “.

