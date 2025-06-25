The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is on a mission to register every Nigerian resident by the end of 2025

To facilitate this, the commission will be collaborating with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Training has commenced, and there are plans in place to deploy corps members nationwide for the enrolment exercise

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced plans to deploy corps members to carry out the National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment.

This will be done in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the announcement, some Youth Corps members have been selected to participate in the training, after which they will be deployed to all wards in the country to carry out the NIN enrolment drive.

The statement signed by the NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, noted that this is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s plan to get all Nigerian residents registered by December 2025.

NIMC sets December 2025 as deadline to register all Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NIMC had achieved 120 million NIN registrations nationwide.

The Commission attributed this progress to the upgrade of its biometric capturing equipment and the deployment of over 1000 new registration devices across the 774 local government areas.

NIMC has also engaged private sector agents serving as frontier partners to reach the underserved areas.

The commission also set a target to achieve 95% NIN registrations before the end of 2025.

With the latest development, the plan is already underway to take NIN enrolment closer to the people, Channels news reports.

The statement from NIMC noted that the corps members would play a critical role in taking the NIN registrations to the hard-to-reach areas, under the Ward Enrolment Initiative.

The intensive training is to teach the corps members how to handle the process efficiently. Adegoke noted in the statement that all Nigerians, including children under the age of 16 years, are expected to get registered.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, thanked President Tinubu for the initiative.

Coker-Odusote also commended the efforts of the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and the DG, NYSC, Brigade-General, Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, to facilitate the initiative.

NIMC launches e-portal for updates, corrections

Recall that the commission has also released an official self-service portal that Nigerians can use to update their names, date of birth, or other details.

NIMC urged Nigerians to only use the official portal and warned against using any unauthorised portal to ensure data security and integrity.

NIMC observed that such actions could expose personal information to fraudsters.

NIMC takes registrations to prisons and correctional centres

Meanwhile, NIMC has also taken the NIN registrations to prisons and correctional homes across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that 60,000 inmates have been successfully registered in the exercise.

According to the commission, this was the first step in taking NIN enrollment to every part of Nigeria.

