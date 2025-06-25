Tension erupted in APC as fierce lobbying for Tinubu’s 2027 running mate intensifies, with northern power blocs eyeing the VP slot as a gateway to the 2031 presidency

Shettima’s re-nomination sparked division, as allies push back against delays while rival factions promote alternative candidates, including ex-Speaker Dogara

Succession ambitions deepen party rift, with political heavyweights like El-Rufai, Ribadu, and others entangled in a high-stakes struggle for future dominance

Despite the Presidency's assurance that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will announce his running mate for the 2027 general elections after the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention, an intense power struggle has already erupted within the party.

Legit.ng reports that the battle centres on the vice-presidential slot, an office increasingly viewed as a springboard to succeed Tinubu in 2031.

This scramble gained national attention following a North-East APC stakeholders’ meeting that ended in chaos after the APC Vice Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu, failed to publicly endorse Vice President Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s 2027 running mate, Punch reported.

The backlash from Shettima’s supporters was swift and physical, with reports of chairs being thrown during the heated session.

APC chieftains push back against early endorsement

Salihu later clarified that endorsing the VP at this stage would pre-empt the President’s constitutional prerogative to choose a running mate, insisting such a move would be inappropriate.

Party sources confirmed that ongoing political permutations could lead to a change in Tinubu’s choice of running mate, fuelling behind-the-scenes manoeuvres.

Multiple reports suggest that at least four northern governors and two principal National Assembly officers are eyeing the VP slot, seeing it as a strategic path to the presidency in 2031.

Religious and regional balance at centre of calculations

There are speculations that Tinubu may consider a Christian running mate from Bauchi State or the North Central, including former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket of 2023.

However, party insiders believe this move may risk alienating voters in the Muslim-majority North-East and North-West, Vanguard reported.

Shettima’s allies worry about 2031 succession plan

Party stalwarts revealed that the real battle for the VP slot is rooted in 2031 succession ambitions.

Top APC figures from the North believe that whoever serves as Tinubu’s VP during his second term will have a significant advantage in the race for the presidency after his tenure.

“It’s not just about 2027. It’s about positioning for 2031,” a senior APC member disclosed. “Allowing Shettima a second term would give him the edge.”

Some APC leaders are pushing an alternative northern figure in Tinubu’s cabinet, rumoured to be a minister from the North-East—as a possible successor, and are therefore lobbying for him to become VP in 2027.

First Lady’s influence, consultations shape permutations

Further complicating matters are reports of the strong relationship between First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Shettima’s wife, which some believe could influence the President’s decision.

Meanwhile, both the VP’s camp and rival contenders are aggressively lobbying APC governors and stakeholders to secure strategic endorsements ahead of the convention.

El-Rufai and Ribadu’s rivalry enters the fray

Amid the succession permutations, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu is working to ruin his political reputation due to the 2031 presidential race.

El-Rufai claims that Ribadu, with the backing of Governor Uba Sani and the ICPC, is orchestrating a campaign to destroy him as a potential contender. Ribadu, however, has not publicly responded to the accusation.

Mixed reactions trail endorsements and denials

As tension builds, several endorsements and denials have trailed the VP debate. A group from the North-East has endorsed Yakubu Dogara for the vice-presidential slot in 2027.

The APC coalition in Gombe described Dogara as a “unifying and credible” figure.

On the other hand, Senator Aliyu Wamakko has denied claims that he is eyeing the VP slot.

His media aide described the reports as “false, baseless, and highly irresponsible.” ALGON's Sokoto chapter also disassociated itself from the endorsement, clarifying that the call was the personal opinion of one official.

Party stakeholders call for caution and unity

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has urged supporters to halt calls for his nomination as VP, stating that now is not the time for political distractions.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to Tinubu and emphasised the need to focus on national development rather than personal ambitions.

Former Yobe House Speaker Usman Sugum also described the ongoing VP endorsements as premature, advising party leaders to wait until the convention and focus on selecting credible candidates who can win elections.

El-Rufai mentions what he did for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has claimed he orchestrated the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

El-Rufai said he felt he had contributed to Nigeria’s problems by supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

