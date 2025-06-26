Breaking: Osun, 2 Other States Declare Hijrah Public Holiday, "Warm Greetings"
- The Osun state government declared that Friday, June 27, being the first day of Muharram 1447, would be observed as a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar
- The Hijri New Year, also known in English as the Islamic calendar, is the day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year, and is the day on which the year count is incremented
- Apart from Osun, two northern states declared public holidays via separate statements on Thursday, June 26
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Osogbo, Osun state - Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday across the state in commemoration of Hijrah 1447AH Hijrah New Year.
Legit.ng reports that the first day of the Islamic year is observed by most Muslims on the first day of the month of Muharram. The epoch (reference date) of the Islamic era was set as the year of the emigration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah, which equates to 622 CE in the Gregorian calendar.
The announcement concerning the Hijrah holiday in Osun was made in an official statement issued on Thursday, June 26, by Rasheed Aderibigbe, the state's commissioner for home affairs.
The statement reads:
“While extending warm greetings to the Muslim faithful across the state, Governor Adeleke urged residents to use the occasion to pray for sustained peace, progress, and prosperity in Osun State and Nigeria at large.
“The Governor also called on all citizens to celebrate the Islamic New Year in peace and harmony, encouraging everyone to shun rancor and embrace unity, which he described as the foundation for sustainable development.
It added:
“Let us use this spiritual occasion to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and mutual respect that the Hijrah embodies.”
Hijrah: Katsina, Kebbi declare work-free day
In the same vein, the Katsina and Kebbi state governments have declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a work-free day to commemorate the new Islamic Year 1447AH.
The holiday is to enable civil servants and residents to join other faithful in celebrating the year, and to reflect on its spiritual significance, Channels Television reported.
The Kebbi state government announced the public holiday via a statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of establishment, pension and training, Malami Maiyama.
Legit.ng reports that the two northern states that announced a public holiday on Thursday, June 26, are governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Read more holiday-related content:
- 2025: US Embassy lists days it will close its offices in Nigeria
- Saudi Arabia, Sultan confirm date for new Islamic calendar year 1447 AH
Kwara announces Hijrah holiday date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, extended his congratulations to the people of the state, especially the Muslims, on the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH.
The Kwara governor approved that Thursday, June 26, the first day of Muharram 1447, would be a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar.
The No.1 citizen of the APC-governed state urged the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah and called for renewed commitment to excellent human relations, peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and mutual respect.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.