The Osun state government declared that Friday, June 27, being the first day of Muharram 1447, would be observed as a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar

The Hijri New Year, also known in English as the Islamic calendar, is the day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year, and is the day on which the year count is incremented

Apart from Osun, two northern states declared public holidays via separate statements on Thursday, June 26

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday across the state in commemoration of Hijrah 1447AH Hijrah New Year.

Legit.ng reports that the first day of the Islamic year is observed by most Muslims on the first day of the month of Muharram. The epoch (reference date) of the Islamic era was set as the year of the emigration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah, which equates to 622 CE in the Gregorian calendar.

Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, announces June 27, 2025, as a public holiday in the state as Muslims mark the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The announcement concerning the Hijrah holiday in Osun was made in an official statement issued on Thursday, June 26, by Rasheed Aderibigbe, the state's commissioner for home affairs.

The statement reads:

“While extending warm greetings to the Muslim faithful across the state, Governor Adeleke urged residents to use the occasion to pray for sustained peace, progress, and prosperity in Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“The Governor also called on all citizens to celebrate the Islamic New Year in peace and harmony, encouraging everyone to shun rancor and embrace unity, which he described as the foundation for sustainable development.

It added:

“Let us use this spiritual occasion to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and mutual respect that the Hijrah embodies.”

Hijrah: Katsina, Kebbi declare work-free day

In the same vein, the Katsina and Kebbi state governments have declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a work-free day to commemorate the new Islamic Year 1447AH.

The holiday is to enable civil servants and residents to join other faithful in celebrating the year, and to reflect on its spiritual significance, Channels Television reported.

Governor of Kebbi, Nasir Idris, releases statement on the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH, as he declares June 27, 2025, as a public holiday in the state to honour Muslims. Photo credit: @peng_writer

Source: Twitter

The Kebbi state government announced the public holiday via a statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of establishment, pension and training, Malami Maiyama.

Legit.ng reports that the two northern states that announced a public holiday on Thursday, June 26, are governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more holiday-related content:

Kwara announces Hijrah holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, extended his congratulations to the people of the state, especially the Muslims, on the new Hijrah year, 1447 AH.

The Kwara governor approved that Thursday, June 26, the first day of Muharram 1447, would be a statewide holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic calendar.

The No.1 citizen of the APC-governed state urged the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah and called for renewed commitment to excellent human relations, peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and mutual respect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng