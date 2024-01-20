The senate president, Godswill Akpabio, and some senators have received the 2023 governorship candidate of the YPP in Akwa Ibom state, Bassey Albert, into the APC

Legit.ng gathered that the defection happened on Friday, January 19, in Akwa Ibom state, south-south Nigeria

The event took place in the afternoon at Akpabio’s hometown, Ukana, Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom has collapsed its structures across the state into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation, this act on Friday, January 19, was in support of Godswill Akpabio, the senate president.

Nigeria's No.3 citizen, Godswill Akpabio, is from Akwa Ibom state and a chieftain of the APC. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio receives A'Ibom YPP defectors to APC

Premium Times hinted at the defection.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governorship candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert; the deputy governorship candidate, retired AIG Asuquo Amba; the state executive committee led by the chairman, Nyeneime Andy; the elders’ council, and many YPP members paid a solidarity visit to Akpabio at his residence in Ukana, Essien Udim local government area (LGA).

During this visit, they declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC.

Expressing the party’s stance during the visit to the senate president, Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, the YPP candidate for the Eket senatorial district in the 2023 election, said:

“We have come with the totality of the YPP family in solidarity. This solidarity is not word of mouth, it is total.

"Today, YPP in Akwa Ibom state has become APC. We have come to submit that you lead us."

In his remarks, Senator Albert said the party joined the APC to support President Tinubu and join hands with Akwa Ibom to ensure that the state is not divided.

He said:

“We are here to join hands with you (Senate President) to ensure that Akwa Ibom state is not divided.

"We have come to submit totally to your leadership. We believe and feel strongly that we are safer in APC.

"After the rerun, our members in the house of representatives and house of assembly will join us here.”

Akwa Ibom governor pledges support for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, reiterated his commitment to the administration of President Tinubu despite their differences in political parties.

The PDP governor said his commitment and support for Tinubu, a leader of the ruling APC, was because the president did not interfere with the judiciary.

Source: Legit.ng