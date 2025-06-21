Nigeria’s opposition bloc has unveiled a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), with Chief Akin Ricketts and Abdullahi Elayo appointed as interim chairman and secretary.

A 15-member committee, chaired by Rotimi Amaechi, has been tasked with securing INEC registration, office space, and operational structures for the ADA

Backed by Atiku Abubakar, the ADA aims to unite progressives and challenge President Tinubu in 2027, promising inclusion, accountability, and federalism

Nigeria’s main opposition bloc on Thursday, June 19, announced that it will contest the 2027 general election under a freshly minted banner, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Furthermore, the coalition disclosed that it has also appointed an interim leadership team to steer the party through registration.

2027 Election: Atiku-Led Opposition Coalition Announces Name of Party, New Chairman

Details of the new chairman and national secretary

The coalition named Chief Akin A. Ricketts as interim national chairman and Abdullahi Musa Elayo as interim national secretary.

“We intend to build a vibrant, progressive alternative capable of restoring confidence in our democracy,” Ricketts said after the meeting in Abuja.

Elayo added,

“The ADA will stand for inclusion, accountability and genuine federalism—values Nigerians are crying out for.”

15‑member committee to secure INEC registration

A communiqué signed by former Senate President David Mark, who chaired the session, confirmed that a 15‑man “New Platform Committee” had been set up to complete the formalities.

The committee led by former Rivers state governor Rotimi Amaechi with Dr Umar Ardo as secretary has been tasked to secure party offices, open a bank account and file registration documents with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Our brief is simple: get the ADA on the ballot and ready for nationwide membership within months,” Amaechi told reporters.

Logo, motto and constitution approved

Delegates also approved the party’s logo, motto and draft constitution.

While details were not disclosed, insiders said the branding emphasises unity and “true democratic values.”

Coalition aims to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Backed by former Vice‑President Atiku Abubakar, the opposition alliance says it hopes to harness growing public discontent to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

“The political realignments you see today are driven by Nigerians’ frustration with rising hardship and insecurity. ADA offers a credible path to rescue Nigeria in 2027," Ardo explained.

Party organisers claim talks are already under way with smaller parties, labour groups and civil‑society platforms to create what Ricketts called “a broad tent for progressives.”

“Everyone who believes in free and fair elections and economic revival is welcome,” he said.

The committee is expected to submit its application to INEC “within weeks,” according to Elayo. Once the commission grants approval, an inaugural national convention will ratify full party structures and elect substantive officers.

“We are on an accelerated timetable. Nigerians will soon have a genuine alternative at the ballot box," David Mark noted.

Why Tinubu is not afraid of Atiku, Obi’s coalition - Bwala

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, dismissed the recent coalition of opposition figures, stating that it lacks the necessary political structure to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Bwala described the anti-Tinubu coalition as an informal gathering of presidential aspirants rather than a well-organised political merger.

Bwala, Tinubu's special adviser on public communications and media, noted that the coalition does not have the backing of the leadership of major opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

