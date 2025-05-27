The Adamawa State Government has banned posters and littering on public structures across its 21 LGAs, aiming to promote a cleaner environment

The Adamawa State Government has banned the posting of posters and other forms of litter on public structures, including schools, hospitals, roads, streets, and other areas across the entire state, including all 21 local government areas.

Any violator will face legal action as instructed by the governor, in line with the legal provisions concerning the breach of public orders. Security personnel are in place to ensure compliance.

The Adamawa State Government is taking this action to maintain a clean environment for the benefit of the state. This directive was issued during an executive council meeting, where the government decided to ban the placement of posters on all public structures.

Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent, the Commissioner for Information, Adamawa State, Hon. Illiya James, stated:

"The banning of littering the state is for the advantage of the public to enable them adopt the attitude of a clean and healthy environment. Cleanliness is next to godliness and charity begins at home, that is why we are starting with public structures."

He also mentioned:

"No one is allowed in the state to post any poster on public structures regardless of your political status, religion, age, or tribe. The order is administrative in nature because it is applicable to each and everyone, including people in the local communities who usually paste posters within the public structures. Such act is prohibited."

When asked how the ban will be effective in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, especially in rural communities?

Hon. Illiya explained:

"We will use the media (radio, television, and print) to enlighten the people about the effect of littering public structures, and also, we will communicate with the local government chairmen, community leaders, and religious leaders to create awareness to the people on the order."

When asked about if there are alternative avenues or spaces being provided for publicity?

He said:

"There are spaces provided for the public to post what they want. Before you post anything on a public structure, you should go to the local government chairman or any authority and ask for permission for a space to paste your poster or banner and that will be granted, because you followed legal procedure."

What mechanisms are used to monitor compliance, especially during election season?

Hon. Illiya stated:

"There are zonal officers in all the local government areas to ensure strict compliance to the order, and the state police command is aware of the order. Therefore, security personnel are also on the watch for anyone that will violate the order and such person will face the law."

How do you respond to critics who see this move as a clampdown on freedom of expression or political activity?

Hon. Illiya maintained:

"Anyone who is interested in cleanliness will leverage this opportunity to enhance a safe environment because it's for the development of both the public and the government. Therefore, criticism will always blindfold the people from seeing the advantage of the order."

He further advised the people that it is important for anyone who wants to contest for any political position or do any form of posting to follow the right channels before placing anything on public structures.

He said the order is not politically motivated but administrative, aimed at ensuring that government property is protected and the people live in a litter-free environment.

