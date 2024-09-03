Senator Ishaku Abbo from Adamawa state has reacted to reports linking him to a viral sex video

Addressing the press, Senator Abbo rejected claims that he was the individual in the viral sex video, he attributed it to the handiwork of mischief makers

However, the Adamawa lawmaker who was recently sacked from the Senate has threatened to sue those behind the circulation of the video on social media

The Adamawa state-born Senator Ishaku Abbo has denied his involvement in a recent sexual scandal.

This comes after a viral video leaked online last week, purportedly showing a light-skinned man likened to be the senator, engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman identified as being married.

Interestingly, Senator Abbo was tagged as the identified man in the sex video, an allegation that has yet to be proven or substantiated by any credible sources.

“My people love me”: Senator Abbo insists

Following the release of the video which has gone viral, The Punch reported that a press conference was held on Thursday evening, August 29, to address the incident.

Addressing the press, the northern senator denied that he was the man in the video having sex with the alleged Adamawa married woman whose husband is said to be based in Abuja.

Abbo said:

“How can you identify a person without seeing his face, his body, only parts of his legs and you said it is Senator Abbo.“

The ex-senator blamed his political opponents for sponsoring what he called “timid blackmail.”

“Blackmail cannot stop me from winning elections. My people love me. No amount of blackmail can stop me,” he insisted.

The controversial senator, however, threatened to take legal court action against those he suspected were behind the circulation of the sex video and who are trying to malign and tarnish his name.

