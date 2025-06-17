Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has warned Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal about the consequences of not playing politics with President Bola Tinubu

Gusau, Zamfara state - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has warned Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal that he will lose out if he doesn’t play politics with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawmaker representing Abia North urged Governor lawal to mend his political differences with President Tinubu.

He stated this while commissioningthe newly constructed Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and renovated Zamfara College of Arts and Science

Kalu warned that the people of Zamfara could lose out of major development if Governor Lawal failed to play political economics with President Tinubu.

As reported by Channels TV, Kalu said Lawal should maintain a good relationship with President Tinubu.

“I know you are PDP. I am APC. The President is APC. Do PDP as a party but do economic development as a Zamfara man so Zamfara can develop.”

“Once you leave economic diplomacy and play politics, you will lose, Zamfara people will lose. Go and take the federal money. If you do politics, you leave the federal money. If you do political economics, you get the federal money and develop Zamfara State.

Kalu said he was not advising the governor to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“(Former) Governor (Abdul’aziz) Yari is from here and you are from here. You people should come together and give Zamfara (people) the development they need and the livewire they need.

“This place needs the attention of the Federal Government. I am not saying join their party but I am saying be on good terms."

Governor Lawal appreciates Senator Kalu

Governor Lawal said the new edifices are a testament to his administration continued commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Zamfara.

"I thank Senator Kalu, the Bachirin Zamfara for honoring our invitation to join us in celebrating progressive governance for the people of Zamfara State."

