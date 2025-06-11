Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to replace Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said replacing Shettima is one mistake Tinubu must not make in the 2027 election

According to Primate Ayodele, Tinubu must not remove Shettima for him to survive the 2027 presidential election

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not make the mistake of replacing Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu to resist the pressure to replace Shettima in the 2027 election.

The popular prophet also warned Tinubu to prepare for a dirty fight with Shettima regardless.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, this was contained in a statement issued by Primate Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

According to Primate Ayodele, for Tinubu to stay blameless, Shettima had to remain his running mate regardless of the pressure.

The prophet explained that this is because Tinubu’s re-election bid would divide the north and cause a lot of confusion.

“Tinubu’s re-election bid will divide the north; it will cause a lot of division and confusion. The president must not make the mistake of replacing Shettima as his running mate.

“However, he must be ready for a dirty fight with him, like the days of Obasanjo and Atiku, both of them will have serious issues, but he should not remove Shettima for him to survive”.

Primate Ayodele further stated that the fight will make Shettima less relevant in office as it will be very obvious that all isn’t well between them.

“This kind of fight may even make the VP shun his office. It will make him less relevant in his office as VP because the pressure will be too much.”

Tinubu vs Shettima: Resigned presidential aide speaks

Recall that President Tinubu's former special adviser at the office of the vice president, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, clarified the alleged rift in the presidency.

Baba-Ahmed, who recently resigned as the presidential aide, responded to the question on the claim that Shettima was being systematically sidelined in the presidency.

He said he did not notice any rift between Tinubu and Shettima when he was serving in that office.

How to stop presidents from removing vice presidents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's alleged rift with Shettima was dismissed by Barrister Oladotun Hassan.

Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that such rumours should not be entertained.

He suggested that people should be allowed to pick forms and contest the VP position to stop unnecessary dismissal claims.

