President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid tribute to his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari

President Tinubu hailed Buhari for officially making June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria while in office

According to Tinubu, Buhari's decision corrected a historical injustice and honoured the will of the Nigerian people

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appreciated former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Tinubu said Buhari’s move was a bold step in correcting a historical injustice and honouring the will of the Nigerian people.

Tinubu says Buhari's decision for making June 12 Democracy Day was a step in correcting historical injustice. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammadu Buhari

The President said Buhari’s decision to designate June 12 as Democracy Day, reflected the nation’s resolve to uphold the truth of its democratic journey.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu stated this during his address to a joint session of the National Assembly at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to mark Democracy Day on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed by making June 12 Democracy Day,”

Legit.ng reports that Jube 12 is in honour of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the assumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

Tinubu also paid glowing tribute to Buhari for acknowledging Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, as the winners of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The Nigerian President said the moment is a reminder of the sacrifices made to secure and sustain democratic governance in Nigeria.

“As I walked into this hallowed chamber, I was filled with both a sense of accomplishment and resolve,” he told lawmakers. “Democracy has risen from the ashes of military rule to take its rightful place as the only acceptable mode of governance for our resilient and beloved people.”

Tinubu says celebration of June 12 is correcting a historical injustice and honouring the will of the Nigerian people. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

