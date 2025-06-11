PDP chieftain and former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hinted at the possibility of him dumping the PDP for the APC

Showunmi's comment followed his visit to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Sunday, June 8

The PDP chieftain maintained that if he had to support the president in the 2027 election, he would not hesitate to join his ruling party

Segun Sowunmi, the former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has hinted at the chances of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), should he decide to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, he stated that there is the possibility of him dumping the PDP for the APC. He stressed that he would have to leave the leading opposition if the ruling party decides to support Tinubu in the next election.

His statement reads in part:

“If I’m going to support Tinubu in 2027, by God and everything that is in me, I will leave and join his party."

Sowunmi speaks after meeting PDP

Showunmi's comment came days after his visit to President Tinubu at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos on Sunday, June 8.

The politician expressed his straightforward approach to party loyalty, stating that he doesn't believe in pretending to support one party while secretly backing another. With 28 years of membership in the PDP, he emphasised his long-standing commitment to the party. He contrasted his dedication with others who claim to support him but lack his level of experience and loyalty.

He made it clear that if he decides to leave the PDP to support President Bola Tinubu, he will openly declare his intentions. He questioned the logic of staying in a party that is being criticised and urged to reform. The politician has been vocal about the need for reform within the PDP.

Sowunmi hints at leaving the PDP

Based on current developments in his environment, state, and tribe, he hinted at a strong possibility of leaving the party. His comments suggest that he is weighing his options and considering his next move. The politician's statements reflect his frustration with the PDP's current state and his potential desire for change.

Sowunmi's potential defection could have implications for the PDP and the APC. His decision would depend on various factors, including his personal beliefs and goals. His comments highlight the complexities of party loyalty and the challenges of navigating Nigeria's dynamic political landscape.

The politician's 28-year tenure in the PDP lends credibility to his perspective on party politics. His potential departure would be a significant development, given his experience and influence within the party.

