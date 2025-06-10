President Bola Tinubu has been described as the smartest among his political opponents and peers ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the PDP and former spokesperson to the ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, made the comment after his visit to Tinubu

Sowunmi's rating came at a time when Atiku, Peter Obi, and other opposition leaders are leading a coalition movement to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election

Segun Sowunmi, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclosed the possibility of him working with President Bola Tinubu.

Sowunmi, a former spokesperson of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was also an ex-PDP presidential candidate, made the comment following his visit to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Sunday, June 8.

Sowunmi comments on Tinubu's intelligence

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, June 9, the PDP chieftain commented about his visit to the president, adding that he asked Tinubu some tough questions about the situation in the country.

His statement reads in part:

“I have always said he’s smarter than his mates.

“His brain is very alert, he is fit. You know when you are asking someone questions and he answers without looking at the book."

He decided to engage with the President after hearing concerns about his health, but instead, he found Tinubu to be sharp and alert. Sowunmi praised the President's intelligence, noting that he answers questions without needing to reference notes.

Sowunmi says Tinubu stands out

Sowunmi believes Tinubu stands out from other leaders due to his ability to adapt his approach to different situations and people. He also defended Tinubu's economic policies, expressing frustration with the opposition's tendency to criticise government initiatives without understanding their complexities. According to Sowunmi, Tinubu is a smart leader who is taking the country in a deliberate direction.

The PDP chieftain's conversation with Tinubu has led him to appreciate the President's leadership style. He believes that Tinubu's approachability and intelligence make him a superior leader. Sowunmi also expressed his willingness to work with Tinubu, stating that he has never doubted their potential collaboration.

However, Sowunmi clarified that he is not part of Atiku's coalition and has a different political affiliation. He emphasised that if he were to work with Tinubu, he would likely leave his current party, the PDP. Sowunmi's comments suggest a level of respect for Tinubu's leadership and a potential openness to collaboration.

His comment came when the likes of Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, former governors of Kaduna and Rivers, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi, are leading the coalition to defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

