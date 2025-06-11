The Commissioner for Lands in Abia state, Chaka Chukwumerije, has opened up after escaping assassination attempt

Chukwumerije said unknown gunmen attacked his car and opened fire at Ezinnachi, along the Enugu-Umuahia Expressway

He thanked God for saving his life on Saturday, June 7, 2025, after returning to Umuahia, the Abia state capital

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia state - The Commissioner for Lands in Abia state, Chaka Chukwumerije, has narrated how he escaped a gunmen attack at Ezinnachi, along the Enugu-Umuahia Expressway.

Chukwumerije said the gunmen rained bullets on his car and was very close to where he was sitting.

Chukwumerije recounts how gunmen opened fire on his car. Photo credit: Dike Chukwumerije

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, he disclosed that the incident happened on Saturday night, June 7, 2025.

The Abia commissioner thanked God for surviving the attack, adding that he had finally arrived at Umuahia, the state capital.

Speaking in a video, Chika, who is the son of the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije said:

“To God be the glory, I just survived an attack on my way from Umunneochi (his country home) back to Umuahia. They rained bullets on our car. It was very close (to where I was sitting).”

“Just immediately we passed Okigwe (Junction), on getting around Ezinnachi (in Imo State), we just noticed a car coming as if the front was blocked, applying one-way.

“We applied the brake to know what was happening. The next thing from the side, exactly where I was sitting, they opened fire on us. Thank God for our survival. We are back to Umuahia.”

It was gathered that Chukwumerije was travelling with three others when the incident happened but none was injured.

Police forward the situation report to the Imo command for action. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the incident happened at the Imo State end of the expressway.

CP Isa disclosed that the Abia Police command had forwarded a situation report to the Imo command for their action.

Chukwumerije’s brother, Dike said the commissioner escaped from “an attempt on his life,” “even though the car was riddled with bullets.”

Gunmen Attack Police Facility in Abia, Kill Detainee

Recall that there was tension and pandemonium at Owerrinta, located along the Umuahia-Aba Federal Expressway in Abia state.

Gunmen opened fire and attacked the Police Rapid Response Squad facility killing a female detainee.

The state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the gunmen attacked the RRS facility at about midnight with three Hilux vehicles.

2 Soldiers killed as gunmen attack checkpoint

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked an army checkpoint in Ekenobizi, Abia state, on November 13, 2024, killing two soldiers despite efforts to repel the assault.

The gunmen, arriving in a white Lexus, opened fire on the checkpoint around 6:18 am while the exact number of attackers remained unclear.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and claimed it was carried out by IPOB and ESN, who fled and left two vehicles behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng