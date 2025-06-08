The federal government has announced Thursday, June 12, as a public holiday, in honour of the Democracy Day celebration

The federal government has declared a new public holiday for the celebration of Democracy Day, which will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, announced the development on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Sunday, June 8, which was signed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tinubu's minister congratulates Nigerians

The minister congratulated Nigerians as the country celebrates its 26 years of unbroken democratic rule. He noted that the celebration represented the historic journey of the country in nation-building, where justice and truth reign, peace is sustained and the future is assured.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the 26 years celebration is telling the story of courage, resilience and strength of the people as well as the renewed hope, which was certain more than before.

He added that democracy can only be sustained through open doors for further improvement, while reiterating the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope government to the general values of democracy, which he said, are based on the free expression of the people who determine the economic, cultural, political and social system of Nigeria.

Why Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on June 12

Recall that the Democracy Day celebration was shifted from the initial May 29 to June 12 by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, after his government declared the late M.K.O. Abiola as the winner of the 1993 presidential election.

The election, which has been credited to be the freest and fairest in Nigeria's election history, was annulled by the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who recently admitted that the late Abeokuta-born politician won the election and sought Nigerians' forgiveness.

At the book launch, President Tinubu, who was an active participant in the 1993 struggles, expressed that gladness that Babangida finally admitted that Abiola won the election after 33 years of the struggle for democracy.

It is pertinent to note that Abiola was jailed by Babangida's successor and subsequently died just after his release, which happened after Abacha died. While Abiola was recently honoured, Tinubu has also been challenged to pay the debt the federal government owed Abiola to the late politician's family.

Public holidays Nigeria will observe in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have welcomed the year 2025 with great joy despite the political and economic challenges facing the country.

The people are looking for greater opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals as President Bola Tinubu's reforms take shape.

However, there are some public holidays which will be announced as the year counts down, as well as some special days that Nigerians will observe in 2025.

