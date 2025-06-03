Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the report of him planning to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has rubbished report of him planning to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Okorocha said the report that he described the APC as a party desperate to hijack power is a fabrication by his detractors.

As reported by The Punch, Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The former Imo West Senator said he could not make such a statement about the APC as a founding member of the ruling party,

“For days now, they have circulated a fake story on social media, falsely quoting me as saying: ‘APC is no longer a political party but a party desperate to hijack power at all costs. I am at the corner looking at them — Senator Rochas Okorocha.’

“Okorocha would never describe a party that has been in government since 2015, and still counting, as ‘desperate to hijack power.’ What power again?

“Okorocha remains a bonafide, committed member of the APC. He never made the statement being circulated by those envious of his political journey,”

Okorocha recounted that he was the only sitting South-East governor who joined the APC during its formation.

He claimed he risked his re-election in 2015 at a time when the APC had little support in the region.

Top Buhari ally dumps APC ahead of 2027 election

Recall that a former Minister of Environment, Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, resigned from APC on June 1, 2025, citing personal reasons.

Legit.ng reports that this could be part of the grand plot to have President Bola Tinubu unseated in 2027 due to widespread concerns about his performance.

Abdullahi's resignation has raised speculation about his future political plans, with reports suggesting he may run for Nasarawa state governor in 2027.

