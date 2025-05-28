The Senate experienced a mild drama on Tuesday, May 27, when Senator Orji Uzor Kalu wore an attire with the inscription "Tinubu for President 2027" to the plenary

Orji Uzor Kalu, a high-ranking senator from the southeast representing the people of Abia North Senatorial District, put up a drama during the plenary on Tuesday, May 27, when he stormed the national assembly with an attire bearing the inscription "Tinubu for President 2027".

The lawmaker who addressed journalists after the plenary session explained that his attire was an open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's second-term ambition in the 2027 presidential election.

Orji Kalu storms the Senate with a cloth, campaigning for Tinubu Photo Credit: @OUKtweets, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kalu, who was a two-term governor of Abia state, said:

“Can you see what I’m wearing? If you look at the dress I’m wearing, you will know what it is.”

Why I wore cloth campaign for Tinubu - Kalu

He further explained that his dress was tailored to announce the endorsement of the president's second term bid and that the senators from the southeast are fully behind Tinubu.

The former governor also added that the campaign outfit has already been adopted by others, saying that he was not the only one already wearing it and that people have started wearing the campaign outfit.

He stressed that his dressing is for the president, adding that the southeast caucus of the APC has long ago endorsed Tinubu's second term bid, before other groups began to do the same.

Southeast leaders endorse President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

First group to endorse Tinubu's second term

According to Kalu, the southeast caucus of the APC initiated the national endorsement of President Tinubu's second term, adding that it was chaired by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo and co-chaired by Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi and the deputy speaker.

The former Abia governor further commended President Tinubu for the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate.

However, the former governor declined to confirm if the attire was part of the official campaign rollout for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

President Tinubu has recently been endorsed for a second term by the governors of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some governors in the opposition party. The endorsements came amid the opposition leaders' call for a coalition to sack him ahead of the next general election.

See pictures of the senator here:

Kalu addresses journalists at the national assembly:

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng