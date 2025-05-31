The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the recent visit of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar to Rauf Aregbesola in Ilesa, Osun state

Agaba explained how the former Osun state governor can help Atiku's coalition unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the political analyst said Atiku and Rauf Aregbesola's strategic partnership can unseat Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s recent visit to Rauf Aregbesola shouldn't come as a surprise to political observers.

Legit.ng recalls that Atiku had breakfast at Aregbesola's residence in Ilesa, Osun state, where he was welcomed with talking drums.

Kelly Agaba says Atiku Abubakar and Rauf Aregbesola's strategic partnership can unseat President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

Agaba said Aregbesola is a seasoned political strategist and captain, who boasts a significant following across Southwest Nigeria.

The political analyst said in the ever-shifting landscape of politics, alliances are forged and broken with ease.

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Agaba said Atiku and Rauf Aregbesola's strategic partnership can unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that Aregbesola is a former Osun state governor, minister of interior, and ally of President Tinubu.

Agaba said Aregbesola's proven track record which includes helping Governor Ademola Adeleke emerge as Osun state governor.

He said Atiku’s visit well explained the adage that there are "no permanent enemies", as politicians navigate complex webs of relationships to achieve their goals.

“The potential impact of an Atiku Abubakar and Rauf Aresegbola alliance in 2027 is generating significant buzz. Aregbesola's proven track record, including his pivotal role in Adeleke's emergence in Osun, speaks to his capabilities. His camp remains intact and robust, hinting at a potentially explosive outcome in Osun and beyond.

“As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain: strategic partnerships will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nigerian politics. The Atiku-Aregbesola alliance is one to watch closely in the lead-up to 2027.”

Politicians working against Tinubu's second term

Please remember that many political heavyweights are after the seat of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition leaders like Atiku, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and others are working on unseating President Tinubu from Aso Rock in the 2027 elections.

This article highlights the list of prominent politicians in Nigeria, who are working against Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Atiku, Peter Obi storm Abuja for coalition meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and Obi stormed the Federal Capital Territory 9FCT) Abuja for an important coalition meeting.

The two presidential hopefuls both attended the National Political Consultative Group (North) event held at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Nigerians took to social media to react to the attendance of both political heavyweights ahead of the 2027 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng