Ground Rent Payment: Wike Announces When He Will Seal PDP Secretariat, 4,793 Other Properties
- FCT Minister Nyesom Wike ordered the sealing of the PDP national secretariat and 4,793 other properties for ground rent default, starting May 26
- The FCTA confirmed no court injunction prevents action, targeting titleholders who defaulted on payments despite a 21-day grace period
- PDP condemned the sealing, calling it political suppression aimed at stifling opposition, with both current and new secretariats affected
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the sealing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja, along with 4,793 other properties revoked by the FCTA earlier this year. The enforcement will begin on Monday, May 26.
FCTA confirms sealing to enforce ownership rights
Speaking at a joint press briefing in Abuja, the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, along with the Directors of Land Administration and Development Control, Chijioke Nwankwoeze and Mukhtar Galadima, confirmed the sealing plan, the Guardian reported.
Olayinka said:
“Ownership of the revoked 4,794 properties in Central Area, Garki, Wuse, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape districts has reverted to the FCTA. From Monday, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership without consideration of prior ownership.”
He added that the properties will be sealed and access restricted, with further decisions on their future use to be made in due course.
Wike: No court injunction to halt action
Nwankwoeze clarified that no court ruling has stayed the revocation, and the FCTA is not barred from taking lawful action on the properties, Vanguard reported.
He further explained the revocation targets title holders who have defaulted on ground rent payments for between one and ten years.
A 21-day grace period was given for settlement, after which enforcement will proceed.
PDP’s secretariat among properties affected
Among the properties to be sealed is the PDP’s national secretariat located at Wadata Plaza, as well as its new secretariat under construction in the Central Area.
Nwankwoeze stated,
“The property currently occupied by the PDP in Wadata Plaza does not belong to the party but to one Samaila Mamang Ofu. The revocation notice was served on him, not on the PDP as occupants.”
He also revealed that several government agencies and institutions, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Postal Authority, NNPC, and others, are affected by the revocation.
Wike emphasises transparency and rule of law
Lere Olayinka reiterated that ground rent payment is a legal obligation stipulated in Right of Occupancy terms and is due annually.
The FCTA insists it is enforcing existing laws, stressing the sealing is not about the occupants but the titleholders’ noncompliance.
PDP condemns move, calls it political suppression
In response, the PDP’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, condemned the sealing order, describing it as “aimed at stifling opposition and a threat to democracy.”
Ologunagba said,
“Both the Wadata Plaza, where we have operated for nearly two decades, and the new secretariat under construction have had their Right of Occupancy revoked. This is a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices.”
The party has yet to indicate its next steps following the announcement of the sealing date.
Rivers crisis: Wike confirms meeting with Fubara
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was making reconciliatory moves.
At a media parley in Abuja on Monday, Wike disclosed that Governor Fubara visited him, alongside two other governors.
Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, spoke hours after Fubara downplayed the possibility of his return to the Rivers government house after his six-month suspension.
