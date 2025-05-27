Federal civil servants in Nigeria are in a jubilation mood as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration commences payment of the N35,000 wage award

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation confirmed the payment to federal workers across the country

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa, disclosed that the payments would be done in installments of N35,000 for five months

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has commenced the payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal civil servants.

The wage award was part of a palliative package negotiated in 2023 following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

It is being paid in monthly installments of N35,000 for five months.

“The payments would be done in installments of N35,000 for five months.”

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation said several government employees had already received the credit alerts, while others would receive theirs in due course.

As reported by The Punch, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Mokwa assured workers that all outstanding payments would be disbursed accordingly.

“The Federal Government has commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers,”

The OAGF further clarified that the Accountant General of the Federation, Babatunde Ogunjimi, did not state that the wage award was excluded from the 2025 Budget.

“The Accountant-General of the Federation never said the N35,000 wage award was excluded from the 2025 Budget as reported by some online media,”

He rubbished reports circulating in some sections of the online media that Ogunjimi had briefed the press on the matter of the wage award.

Mokwa reiterated that the outstanding arrears would be settled, in line with the federal government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to workers.

Tinubu's govt set to offset 5 months wage award arrears

Recall that in furtherance of the 'Renewed Hope' agenda, the Nigerian government announced its readiness to pay the outstanding five months of N35,000 salary wage award arrears to federal workers on its payroll.

The government noted that the first instalment of arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary payment.

The office of the accountant-general of the federation (OAGF) confirmed this development in a statement on Monday, April 28, 2025.

NLC sends message to Sanwo-Olu On N35,000 wage award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) sent an important message to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

The NLC Lagos state Chairman, Funmi Sessi, said the N35,000 wage award is not part of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

According to Sessi, the N35,000 wage award does not reflect on the allowances of the civil servants in the state.

