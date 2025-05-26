President Bola Tinubu held a high-level meeting with the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, May 26.

The meeting between the president and Adedeji came shortly after the officials of Nyesom Wike-led federal capital territory administration (FCTA) sealed off the office of FIRS at the Zone 5 area of Abuja following the allegation of not paying ground rent for the past 25 years.

In a statement after the FCTA's action, the FIRS described the action of the administration as "unprofessional" and "malicious", which subsequently led to a public dispute.

Aside from the FIRS office, the FCTA also shut down several government agencies' buildings, including the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the same reason.

Since last year, the Wike-led FCTA had warned 3,273 allottees, including high-profile individuals and corporate organisations, to settle outstanding payments for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) within two weeks.

The Abuja administration warned that the failure to comply will result in the revocation of their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) and reallocation of the lands.

Among the prominent people who will be affected by the FCTA directive are the children of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, former speaker of the House of Representatives, and chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The sealing of the PDP secretariat came amid renewed crisis within the party leadership and the FCT Minister Wike, who had alleged that all his agreements with the party leaders had been scuttled and subsequently announced his withdrawal from the agreement.

Wike had explained that he would now be fighting his political battle alone after pointing an accusing finger at his former ally and governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde.

Note that the PDP crisis started soon after its presidential primary, after Wike lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the party's flagbearer in the 2023 election could not reach an agreement with the agrieved members of the party, who were mainly led by Wike.

