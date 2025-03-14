The PDP crisis has been predicted to be a stopping block for the party from getting a presidential candidate in the 2027 election

Primate Elijah Ayodele, a spiritual leader, gave the prediction in a statement on Friday, March 14, adding that the party has only 91 days to readjust itself

The primate noted that the party may not have any relevance should it fail to seek the face of God before it was too late

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been predicted to lack a presidential candidate in the 2027 general election should the party not wake up from its slumber before the poll.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted on Friday, March 14, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin. He added that the leading opposition should review its strategy, adding that there are some satanic forces on standby to ruin the party till the end.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that the PDP may not have a presidential candidate in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Why PDP may not have a candidate

The cleric explained that even if the PDP eventually have a candidate, which was legally recognised, the PDP will lose disgracefully. He explained that the PDP needed a total cleansing. He said:

"PDP will not even come second, not to talk of third in the election. There are satanic forces that will ruin PDP till the party dies except they wake up.”

Ayodele noted that the PDP has to run to God for revival because the opposition party is speedily dying and those who are in the position to save the party are not listening or willing to embark on necessary reforms.

Ayodele released prophecy on PDP

He prophesied that if the PDP and its leader did not run to God, they would not survive 2027. He revealed that the PDP candidates in some states, citing Lagos as a case study, that the candidate will not see the light of the day. He added:

"If care isn’t taken, PDP will not be able to produce a candidate in 2027 because there is a satanic spell on them. Important personalities will continue to decamp.”

The cleric explained that the PDP only has 91 days to commence the process of getting back on track, adding that it would only take God's intervention for it to be resurrected.

Ayodele's prediction came amid the leadership crisis rocking the PDP. The PDP has been in crisis shortly after the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. Some of the party leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have accused President Bola Tinubu of being behind the PDP crisis.

Ayodele speaks on Natasha vs Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been warned against how to manage the sexual harassment allegation leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said that it was revealed to him that the Senator's claim was meant to bring him down.

The Senate president was then urged to find a way to solve the matter amicably to protect his image locally and internationally.

Source: Legit.ng