The PDP leadership crisis may not come to an end as soon as expected, as President Bola Tinubu was said to have made a gentleman's agreement with some governors in the party

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the agreement was one of the reasons the PDP crisis has continued to linger

One of the sources also disclosed that President Tinubu was able to solidify his ground among the PDP governors because of the alliance between him and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The long crisis rocking the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concerning leadership may not be solved as soon as expected.

Some sources have disclosed that there was a gentleman's deal between President Bola Tinubu and some governors of the leading opposition party, which was part of the reason the PDP has continued to suffer in crisis.

However, The Sun reported that the claim has been dismissed by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

On the contrary, sources within the PDP insisted that the gentleman's agreement had been sealed between President Tinubu and some of the governors of the leading opposition party, particularly those seeking for second term.

According to the sources:

“The pact is such that Mr. President will get the support of the governors without necessarily defecting to the APC. They will help to deliver the president in their various states, while the president would, in turn, provide support for them to win their re-election.

Governor Umo Eno and Tinubu in 2027

The source mentioned that when one listened to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, he said the governor made reference to the claim that he would not be speaking with both sides of his mouth.

The governor recalled that when he said he would be supporting Tinubu, people were asking why he would say that, but noted that those asking him questions would go to the president at night and promise him their support and would be doing something else in the afternoon. The governor added: "As for me, I’m supporting Baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term."

Governor Eno then promised that he would tell the people when it was time to open up. He assured that he would not deceive himself, adding that his statement was to validate his earlier position on supporting Tinubu.

Tinubu may not support one PDP governor

The source then added that it was only one PDP governor who was likely to get a soft landing from President Tinubu, and that was because of his weird personality and local politics in his state.

According to the source, the decision of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the immediate past governor of Rivers state, to pitch his tent with Tinubu solidified the president's ground among the PDP governors.

