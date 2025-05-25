President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of several top politicians into leadership positions across various federal agencies and commissions

The development was noted as the Tinubu administration aims to revitalise public institutions and deepen governance reforms

Prominent among the appointees are former senate presidents Ken Nnamani and Anyim Pius Anyim, as well as ex-Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu recently endorsed new appointments into strategic leadership positions across Nigeria.

Among those appointed are prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, including former senate presidents Ken Nnamani and Anyim Pius Anyim.

1) Senator Ken Nnamani (Enugu state)

Nnamani was named the chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Nnamani served as the 11th president of the Nigerian senate from 2005 to 2007. A member of the ruling APC, he was elected to the senate from Enugu East district of Enugu state in 2003 and served in the senate until 2007.

2) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (Ebonyi state)

Anyim was appointed by President Tinubu as the chairman of the National Merit Award Committee.

The 64-year-old served as the 9th president of the senate from 2000 to 2003. He was secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) during the Goodluck Jonathan presidency. He was elected senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999 for the Ebonyi South constituency of Ebonyi state and was elected president of the senate in August 2000.

In July 2024, Anyim left the PDP to join the ruling APC.

3) Asabe Vilita Bashir (Borno state)

Bashir bagged the director-general (DG) of the National Centre for Women Development role.

Bashir was elected to the house of representatives as a candidate of the ruling party APC in the federal constituency of Gwoza, Chibok and Damboa, Borno state, in the 8th national assembly. She particularly advocates for women and children, especially victims of the Boko Haram insurgency.

4) Jalo Zarami

Zarami, a former Nigerian senator, was named federal commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC).

Zarami hails from Yobe state in the northeast geopolitical zone.

5) Joseph Haruna Kigbu (Nasarawa state)

Like Zarami, Kigbu was appointed a federal commissioner at the NPC.

Kigbu was member of the house of representatives, who represented Lafia/Obi/Keana federal constituency of Nasarawa state in the 7th national assembly.

