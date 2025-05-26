Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to Peter Obi holding talks

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has lamented Labour Party (LP) presidential aide, Peter Obi, for holding talks with those he described as structures of criminality.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Obi, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and others met in Abuja for a coalition meeting.

The presidential hopefuls and other political heavyweights have been working on creating a coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Omokri asked if Obi was planning to be a criminal by agreeing to work with those he described as a structure of criminality.

He stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

“Why Is Peter Obi Holding Talks With a Structure He Described As "Criminality"? Is He Preparing To Be a Criminal?”

Nigerians react as Onokri speaks on Atiku, Obi coalition

@politicalcritik

He wants to dismantle the structure of criminality.

@ICEMANKIZZY

Because Peter Obi is a politician that is playing politics with Nigerians emotions. He will fail again.

@AdetunjiAdewolu

This is classic political doublespeak. You can’t label a system "criminal" and still queue for a seat at its table — unless the goal was never change, just entry.

#TheVibeShaker 🌪️

@SylvesterApeh

Nigerian politics requires elements of criminality to be relevant.

@survey007

How is that your problem now, same way you called your paid master a drug lord in the past 😂

@EfeOdafeU

Peter Obi is not different from the Nigerian criminal political establishment. He is cut from the same cloth. Nobody should take serious an individual that accepts to be Atiku's deputy in 2019. Atiku is one of the most corrupt political officer holder in Nigeria's history.

@tony_dike

Let him join them, how is that your business. See pot calling kettle black. You are even worse, we all know how you romanced with almost all Nigerian presidential candidates including Obi calling each the best candidate to move Nigeria forward.

@Emmyak47

What is your problem with this man, if they talk about you like that or call you a criminal just as you have called him... You will screenshot the person and post that person... Please he deserve some respect. You once blaspheme this government before

Chaos breaks out at Atiku, Peter Obi coalition Meeting

Recall that the coalition meeting of Atiku, Obi, and others suffered a setback in Abuja.

Chaos erupted as delegates from Jigawa state disrupted the Atiku-led coalition meeting at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The chaos broke out when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, called on a delegate to speak on behalf of the state.

Atiku, Peter Obi deal not yet possible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Babachir shed light on the dynamics within the nascent opposition coalition.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Lawal asserted that the coalition is not solely focused on Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

The ex-government official mentioned Peter Obi, saying he does not see why the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election would join a coalition to build up a system that will solely benefit Atiku.

