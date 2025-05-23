FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Yazeed Shehu DanFulani as the managing director (MD)/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

NAIC is a wholly-owned federal government of Nigeria insurance company that specialises in providing insurance coverage for agricultural risks to Nigerian farmers. NAIC offers a range of insurance products, including crop insurance, livestock insurance, and general insurance for agricultural assets.

President Tinubu entrusts Yazeed Shehu DanFulani with notable role amid APC administration's 'Renewed Hope' agenda pursuit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The organisation also provides subsidised premiums for selected crops and livestock policies, aiming to promote increased agricultural production and reduce reliance on adhoc government assistance during agricultural disasters.

Legit.ng reports that Dan Fulani, a former commissioner of commerce and industry, in Zamfara state, was until his appointment a special duties aide to Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence.

Arewa youths commend Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended President Tinubu over DanFulani's appointment.

In a statement by Yerima Shettima, its president-general, the AYCF described the appointment as a significant step towards fostering agricultural innovation and resilience in Nigeria, adding that it is a positive move towards youth inclusion in governance.

According to the group, DanFulani’s 'youthful energy and exceptional leadership qualities' make him an ideal fit for the crucial role, Leadership noted on Friday evening, May 23.

AYCF added that the new presidential appointee's track record of excellence and commitment to agricultural development demonstrated his understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The AYCF expressed its optimism that DanFulani’s leadership will propel the agricultural sector forward and contribute to the development of a resilient and sustainable agricultural landscape that benefits all Nigerians.

The Forum, therefore, pledged to support DanFulani in his endeavours to promote agricultural innovation and resilience.

Furthermore, the AYCF lauded Tinubu for what it called the president's foresight in appointing DanFulani.

The group said:

“As a Forum, we extend our best wishes to Dr. DanFulani as he embarks on this important journey. We recognise that the road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but we are confident that his dedication and expertise will yield positive outcomes for the agricultural community in Nigeria.

“The AYCF stands ready to support Dr. DanFulani in his endeavors to promote agricultural innovation and resilience, as we believe that a thriving agricultural sector is vital for the prosperity of our nation.

“We are optimistic about the positive impact that his leadership will have on the agricultural sector and reiterate the importance of empowering young leaders to foster innovation and drive growth in Nigeria’s agricultural industry. Together, we can contribute to the development of a resilient and sustainable agricultural landscape that benefits all Nigerians."

Tinubu appoints board members for NISO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Adesegun Olugbade is the board chairman, while Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello has been appointed managing director (MD).

The president appointed executive directors: Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

