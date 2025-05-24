Northern APC Governor Accused of Making Moves to Defect to ADC
- Governor Alia of Benue state reportedly boycotted the APC’s endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 election after his demand for a dual endorsement was rejected
- This is as the ongoing feud between Alia and key APC leaders in Benue intensified
- Meanwhile, sources claim Alia has been engaging with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling a potential shift away from the APC
Markurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has been accused of further distancing himself from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by allegedly boycotting the party’s endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.
Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu was endorsed ahead of the 2027 elections at the APC summit organised by the party’s National Working Committee, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. It was gathered that the event was organised to promote party unity ahead of the election cycle.
Sources claimed that Governor Alia’s alleged absence was noted by party officials and highlighted ongoing internal disagreements.
Alia allegedly wants endorsement for second term
Sources familiar with the situation indicated that Governor Alia had sought a dual endorsement recognising both President Tinubu and his own reelection bid in Benue state. When the party leadership declined this request, Alia reportedly withdrew from the negotiations and chose not to attend the endorsement event.
The development follows a series of tensions between Governor Alia and APC leaders in Benue, including Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and a prominent figure in state politics.
Crisis in Benue APC worsens
Earlier, Governor Alia allegedly attempted to remove Austin Agada, the APC state chairman aligned with Senator Akume, a move challenged by party members and subsequently overturned by the Federal High Court in Makurdi on November 28, 2024. The court ruling reinstated Agada, curbing Alia’s efforts to consolidate control of the party’s state structure.
Despite the court ruling, Governor Alia has reportedly maintained a parallel faction within the state’s APC, further complicating internal dynamics.
Alia accused of engaging with ADC
Sources say Governor Alia has had a recent engagement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which may indicate a possible shift away from the APC. Negotiations facilitated by former Governor Gabriel Suswam and ADC officials are said to be at an advanced stage.
It was also alleged that there is a discreet alliance between Alia and Suswam, who is a senior figure within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Alia is alleged to have supported Suswam’s unsuccessful bid for PDP national chairman.
APC chieftain opposes Tinubu’s automatic ticket
In another report, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a prominent APC member and 2019 presidential aspirant, firmly rejected the notion of an automatic ticket for the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.
His statement came after President Tinubu received endorsement from the APC leadership, governors, and National Assembly lawmakers during the party’s national summit in Abuja. Udeogaranya stressed that consensus on the presidential ticket is far from settled.
He declared his intention to contest the presidency under the APC platform in 2027, emphasising that no aspirant should be given preferential treatment or an automatic ticket.
