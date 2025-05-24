Chief Charles Udeogaranya rejected the idea of an automatic APC ticket for the 2027 presidential race, following President Tinubu’s party endorsement

He declared his intention to contest for the presidency, insisting no aspirant deserves preferential treatment or an automatic ticket

Udeogaranya emphasised democratic fairness, pledging to lead Nigeria towards prosperity, unity, and progress under the APC platform

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2019 presidential aspirant, has firmly rejected the notion of an automatic ticket for the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

His statement came after President Bola Tinubu received endorsement from APC leadership, governors, and National Assembly lawmakers during the party’s National Summit in Abuja.

Top APC figure Chief Charles Udeogaranya vowed to resist efforts to hand President Bola Tinubu an automatic ticket for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Charles Udeogaranya

Udeogaranya vows to contest APC presidential ticket

In a statement personally signed by him, Udeogaranya stressed that consensus on the presidential ticket is far from settled.

He declared his intention to contest the presidency under the APC platform in 2027, emphasising that no aspirant should be given preferential treatment or an automatic ticket, Nigerian tribune reported.

Calls for genuine democracy and rejection of consensus politics

Udeogaranya invoked the democratic ideals of historical figures like Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Martin Luther King Jr. to underline his commitment to a fair democratic process.

He stated,

“This democracy birthed by Thomas Jefferson… entrenched by Abraham Lincoln… and globally expressed by Martin Luther King Jr… will not fail in Nigeria, come 2027.”

He further asserted,

“There is no room for consensus in continuous hunger and chronic poverty, no room for consensus in economic quagmire, no room for consensus on insecurity, nepotism, cluelessness in Nigeria, and no room on me, I and myself in the leadership of Nigeria.”

Promise to lead Nigeria towards prosperity and unity

Udeogaranya concluded by affirming his presidential ambition, vowing to bring creativity, nationalism, and prosperity to Nigeria, Business Day reported.

“I will contest Nigeria’s Presidency on the APC platform to build a better Nigeria anchored on these values,” he declared.

5 APC governors, others endorse Tinubu in fresh alignment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north-central geopolitical zone have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election.

As reported on Thursday, May 22, by Vanguard, the decision was part of resolutions reached on Wednesday night, May 21, in Abuja, where five governors of the party from the zone reportedly met with other APC leaders from the zone.

The north-central geopolitical zone of Nigeria comprises six states and the federal capital territory (FCT). These states are Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau. All are APC-controlled states, with the exception of Plateau which has a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain (Caleb Mutfwang) as its governor.

