A rescued Oyo pupil has recounted how gunmen stormed his school and forced pupils into 56 days of captivity

The teenager described life inside the kidnappers' camp and shared what happened to pupils and teachers

Despite the traumatic ordeal, the 15-year-old spoke about returning to school after regaining his freedom

A 15-year-old pupil, Bello Hassan, has recounted his experience after spending 56 days in bandits’ captivity, saying he remains willing to return to school despite the trauma.

Hassan was among the 44 pupils and teachers rescued after they were abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state on May 15.

A video of the rescued pupil speaking about his experience was shared on X on Thursday, July 16, by Oyo_Matters.

Rescued Oyo pupil recounts his journey from the classroom to a bandits’ camp deep in the forest. Photo: aonanuga

Source: Twitter

The teenager spoke with journalists in Ogbomoso after he and other rescued victims were discharged from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, where they received medical treatment and psychological support.

How the abduction happened - Hassan

Hassan said he was writing a test when armed men stormed the school and forced pupils and teachers to follow them into the forest.

He said the sight of the weapons made the students afraid as the attackers ordered them to leave the school.

“When I was in captivity, I was scared that my parents were at home and there was nobody to save me. I was in school writing a test when the gunmen invaded the school,” Hassan said.

He said the victims trekked throughout the day before reaching the kidnappers’ camp around 7 pm.

“We didn’t know where they took us, and we trekked for a day. We got to their location around 7 p.m. They moved us from one location to another for days,” he said.

Hassan speaks on life under captivity

Hassan said the victims stayed under trees while in captivity and were covered with nylon whenever rain was about to fall.

He explained that the abductors initially asked female captives to prepare meals before they later took over the cooking.

After 56 days in captivity, Oyo kidnap victim Bello Hassan says fear will not stop him from learning.

Source: Original

“They asked the females among us to cook for us, and later they started cooking for us. Whenever rain was about to fall, they covered us with nylon because we stayed under the tree,” he said.

The pupil said the kidnappers did not physically assault the students but flogged some of the teachers and placed restrictions on their activities.

“The gunmen didn’t beat us, but only flogged our teachers. They didn’t allow us to play around or do whatever we liked,” Hassan said.

Speaking on the killing of two teachers. Hassan said he did not witness the death of Mr Michael Oladokun and "Deacon" because they were taken to another location.

“No, I didn’t witness it. They were killed in another place,” he said.

Pupil ready to resume school

Despite his experience, Hassan said he is prepared to continue his education and return to the same area for schooling.

“Since my return, I am not afraid. If God wills, I will return to school in the area,” he said.

The 44 pupils and teachers were rescued on July 10 after spending 56 days in captivity following the attack on three schools in the Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

They were later admitted to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso for medical checks and psychological rehabilitation before their discharge.

Watch the clip below:

Oyo APC candidate gifts rescued principal car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli presented a brand-new Toyota Camry to principal Rachael Folake Alamu after her release from 56 days in kidnappers’ captivity.

Alli said the donation recognised Alamu’s courage, composure and commitment to protecting abducted pupils during the ordeal, while supporting her recovery and return to work.

Source: Legit.ng