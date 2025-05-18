A pro-APC group, the Progressive Voters' Forum (PVF), has commended President Tinubu and the Ganduje-led NWC for organising the party’s first-ever National Summit

The summit is expected to bring together top APC leaders to review the party’s performance and strategise for the future

PVF believes the summit will strengthen party unity, highlight Tinubu’s achievements, and boost support for the Renewed Hope Agenda

Abuja, FCT - A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, the Progressive Voters' Forum (PVF), has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party's National Working Committee (NWC), led by Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for organising the APC’s first-ever National Summit scheduled for Thursday, May 22.

The summit, themed “Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far”, will be held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja at 10am.

President Bola Tinubu expected to lead APC National Summit on May 22 in Abuja. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC summit: Top party leaders expected to attend

According to a statement released on Sunday, May 18, in Abuja by the PVF's national coordinator, Dr. Olusegun Kenneth, the event will feature prominent APC leaders, including President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Other expected attendees include APC state governors and their deputies, APC members of the National Assembly, and former presidents affiliated with the party.

Forum backs APC summit as timely and strategic

Dr. Kenneth praised the timing of the summit, noting that it coincides with President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office. He said the summit provides a vital opportunity to assess the performance of the APC-led government, foster internal unity, and engage in strategic dialogue ahead of future elections.

“As a forum, we believe this summit is coming at the right time. By May 29, it will be two years since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office. This platform gives the party a chance to showcase achievements that have been underreported or ignored by opposition parties,” he said.

Calls for unity and broader inclusion

Kenneth urged summit delegates to approach the gathering with an open mind, calling for discussions that would reinforce the party’s unity and broaden its appeal across the country.

He said:

“This summit should also bring onboard different interests and groups, and find ways to accommodate all voices—including those just joining the party."

PVF urges support for Tinubu’s agenda

The PVF also encouraged Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the Tinubu administration has laid a solid foundation in the past two years for improvements in the economy, infrastructure, and citizens' well-being.

APC top brass, including Senate President and governors, to attend Renewed Hope Agenda summit. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

“The results are already visible—commodity prices are beginning to fall and inflation is dropping,” Kenneth said.

"We believe that this national summit is in the interest of Nigerians and the nation. In due time, Nigerians will totally ignore the noisy opposition parties and their figures, and embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda," the statement stated.

2027 election: APC's Ganduje sends message to Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the APC declared that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock. Ganduje, the APC national chairman, made this assertion at the second edition of the APC north-west stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 17.

It comes as opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi strategise to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election. Political observers have said a coalition might be in the pipeline.

The meeting brought together governors of the zone, federal and state legislators, ministers, and other party stakeholders.

