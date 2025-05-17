Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said that he will not be contesting in the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview on Saturday, May 17, the minister declared that he remained a member of the leading opposition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike had shown interest in becoming the president in the build-up to the 2023 election. He had bought the PDP presidential primary ticket to become the party's flagbearer in the last presidential election.

However, he was defeated by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the primary election. Wike was very open against the PDP leadership and other key members, condemning the zoning of the presidential tickets to the north.

Since the PDP was defeated in the 2023 election, the party has been in crisis, rocked with defection and infighting. Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the minister said that the PDP did not stand a chance to win the election if it did not put its house in order, stating that he did not have an interest in contesting in the election.

"I will not contest again. I cannot contest against someone (Tinubu) whom I work with. Who will win (2027) except him?"

In criticising the PDP, the former governor explained that the PDP cannot play the opposition role with impunity and arrogance, while insisting that he will not be leaving the PDP.

PDP crisis recently

Recently, the PDP has been hit with major defection with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State dumping the party along with his predecessor and former vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aside from Oborevwori, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has also hinted at the possibility of dumping the PDP and announced his endorsement for President Tinubu's second time ambition.

The development in the PDP and other opposition parties has led to concerns that the president and the ruling APC are plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, a concern that the APC has dismissed and asked the PDP to put its house in order.

