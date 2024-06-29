Former Nigerian First Lady Patience Jonathan has ruled out a return to the Presidential Villa, citing the immense stress of public life

Ms Jonathan said at a public event that the stress was overwhelming and that she would not accept another opportunity to return

Patience Jonathan is the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan and has also served as a permanent secretary in Bayelsa state

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Abuja, FCT - Former Nigerian First Lady Patience Jonathan has ruled out a return to the Presidential Villa, citing the immense stress of being in the public eye.

Legit.ng report that Ms Jonathan made this known at a public event on Friday, June 28.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan looks at notes as his wife Patience addresses an election rally in Port Harcourt in 2015. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

"If you call me now for villa, I won't go there. I won't. Don't you see how young I am? The stress is so much," the former first lady said in a TVC video posted on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She added:

"The stress of Nigeria is so much. If God manages to bring you out of it, you should glorify God and thank him. It is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes.

"He has taken you there once; why do you want to go there again? Me I won't go oo!!!''

Who is former First Lady Patience Jonathan?

Patience Faka Jonathan is from the respectable Christian family of Chief Lazarus Iwari-Oba in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

She is a former First Lady of Nigeria and the wife of the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck, Jonathan, who served from 2010 to 2015. She has also served as a permanent secretary in her native state of Bayelsa.

Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015 was unsuccessful, with him losing to Muhammadu Buhari. In the buildup to the 2023 polls, some political groups attempted to persuade Jonathan to make another presidential run, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Patience Jonathan breaks silence on Rivers crisis

In another report, Ms Jonathan has intervened in the crisis rocking Rivers state, urging Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to give peace a chance.

She made the request at the 60th anniversary of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) international colloquium in Abuja on Thursday, June 27.

Speaking at the programme, the former first lady urged the warring parties to allow the present administration of Rivers state to run smoothly without interference.

Source: Legit.ng