The media feud between Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi and Samson Siasia has taken a new twist

The agent of Mikel Obi has openly denied claims made by the former Nigeria U23 coach about the Rio Olympics

Siasia accused the Chelsea legend of trying to get into the team by trying to tempt him with ₦91 million bribe

John Mikel Obi recounted how the Nigerian government failed to reimburse him for covering the flight expenses and other logistics for the Olympic team in 2016.

The former Chelsea star led the country to win the country's only medal at the Games after their 3-2 victory over Honduras.

The 2013 AFCON winner called the budgetary allocation for the team was diverted by powerful people in government.

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel celebrates after receiving the bronze medal in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Photo by: GUSTAVO ANDRADE/AFP.

The UEFA Champions League winner claimed that some individual thought he would forfeit the flight ticket monies per That Peter Crouch Podcast.

A few days later, former Nigeria U23 coach Samson Siasia openly blasted his former player for claims of paying flight tickets.

The Olympic silver medallist coach challenged Mikel Obi to produce the receipt of the flight payment for Nigeria.

The AFCON winner revealed that a philanthropist, Yemi Idowu, had paid $250,000 for the movement before Delta Airline came to the rescue.

Siasia broke the camel/s back on Monday afternoon, July 1, when he accused the Chelsea legend of bribing his way into the U23 national team for the Olympics.

Nigeria coach Samson Siasia looks on during the match between Sweden and Nigeria at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Manaus, Brazil. Photo by: Chris Brunskill-FIFA/FIFA.

What did Siasia say?

Former Super Eagles striker Samson Siasia claimed he received a phone call from Mikel Obi's agent, who wanted to bribe him.

According to Elegbete TV, Saisia said the agent was willing to pay €50,000 (N91 million), which he rejected. He said:

"Going to the Olympics, Mikel wants to come and play. His agent said he would give me €50,000 so Mikel should play,” he added.

“I said it’s not about €50,000. He didn’t play the qualifiers, so I will take out someone who qualified us and bring you in? It won’t happen. That’s why Mikel didn’t go.”

Mikel Obi's agent breaks silence

FIFA-licensed football agent John Shittu has denied the allegations levelled against him by former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia.

According to All Nigeria, Shittu, who is Mikel Obi’s agent, said the former Nigeria U23 coach has reached out to him privately to apologise for the statement.

Shittu said the allegation talk is a forgotten issue and would not want to make mention of details.

The agent stressed that he does not deal with coaches who have lost their reputation. He said via The Cable:

“I am one of the most respected agents in the game" and made it clear, "I don’t deal with damaged people.

“As far as I am concerned, it’s a forgotten issue."

