Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra could be having a smooth re-election in the November 8 governorship election in the state

APGA, the governor's party, has been one of the opposition parties in Nigeria that stood out in resilience over time

Aside, APGA has also been in control of the state for the last 12 years and many other factors would contribute to Soludo's re-election

Anambra governorship election is one of the off-cycle elections that Nigerians are watching out for in 2025. In the election, Governor Charles Soludo will be seeking re-election for his second term in office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Anambra governorship election for November 8, 2025. This election will also serve as a send-off for the chairman of the electoral umpire, Mahmoud Yakubu, as his second term will end the following month.

Governor Soludo is one of the opposition parties that stood out in Nigerian politics, considering the fact that his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), controlled only the state. These and many other factors could secure the governor a second term in office.

Below are some of the reasons:

Anambra is the stronghold of APGA

APGA is one of the strong opposition parties in Nigeria. It has produced governors in Imo and Anambra. However, Anambra has been the stronghold of the party since its formation; even after a faction of it joined others to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, the party still retained the state.

This Day reported that the party has been in control of Anambra state for the past ten years now. Willie Obiano, the immediate past governor of the state, was an APGA member who spent eight years in office. Soludo is on his first term, which is four years.

The death of Ifeanyi Ubah

Ubah, a former senator who represented Anambra South before his death on July 27, 2024, would pave the way for Governor Soludo's smooth second term in office.

Before his death, the late Senator was projected as a strong contender for the number one seat in the southeast state. He won his senatorial seat on the Young Progressives Party (YPP) platform but crossed to the APC to have a wider platform for his governorship ambition.

His death was a big blow for the APC, as the party did not have any other strong contender, and it gave Soludo an advantage to have a smooth ride into his second term in office.

Tinubu may support Soludo

Governor Soludo may get President Bola Tinubu's support in the November election in exchange for support for the president's second-term bid. This is because the APC was yet to have a strong contender for the top position in the state, and Tinubu would not want to lose on both ends.

Also, President Tinubu's appointment of Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the late generalissimo of Igbos, Odumegwu Ojukwu, as the minister of state for foreign affairs could pave the way for the alliance.

The dying vibes for the Labour Party

Although there was erosion of the party from the senatorial and House of Representatives seats following the emergence of Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, which greatly influenced the election of Senators and Reps members in the state.

However, shortly after losing the election, Peter Obi appeared to be rapidly losing the structure and vibes of many people.

Thus, even though APGA did not have a senator from Anambra and only has three out of 11 reps members in the state, the Labour Party may be losing its strength and may not perform better in the election.

Silence of the opposition in Anambra

Another political factor that could influence Governor Soludo's re-election in Anambra state is the opposition's silence.

Unlike many other states, the opposition has not been criticising Governor Soludo, leaving a sign that they may not have been putting the permutation in place to unseat the governor.

Even the Labour Party, which has two Senators and five House of Representatives members, has not commented on or disagreed with the ruling APGA in the state.

Soludo announces N70,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra, has approved an N7,000 minimum wage for workers in the state, urging them to prepare for their pensions.

The governor also announced the approval of an N10,000 monthly cash award for state pensioners pending salary review.

This came as his counterpart in Enugu, Peter Mbah, announced N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

