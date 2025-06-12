As Nigerians mark the 26th anniversary of Democracy Day, ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to ignore 'the busybodies'

The CSO said if citizens pay taxes and fuel price remains high, they have every right to query the government's spendings

In a statement signed by its executive director, John Andah, obtained by Legit.ng, ImpactHouse reminded President Tinubu that Democracy is give-and-take, urging the current government to listen to citizens' concerns

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria commemorates June 12 Democracy Day, a civil society organisation (CSO), ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, has called on President Bola Tinubu, state governors, and other public servants to uphold the democratic values of inclusion, constructive criticism, and civic respect.

In a statement by its executive director, John Andah, obtained by Legit.ng, ImpactHouse said more than three decades after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, elections, Democracy Day is both a celebration of hard-won liberties and a moment for sober reflection.

ImpactHouse keeps the Bola Tinubu government on its toes as Nigeria marks Democracy Day 2025. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu recently urged his minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to ignore busybodies and naysayers distracting him. But in a cryptic message, ImpactHouse disagreed with the president.

The organisation said central to the liberties of stakeholders holding authorities to account is the right of citizens to speak out, demand accountability, and engage the government without fear of reprisal. The CSO, however, lamented that recent trends undermine this democratic promise.

It said:

"ImpactHouse has observed with concern a growing pattern of hostile, condescending, and combative communication from some public officials and government agencies, particularly on social media platforms.

"Citizens expressing legitimate concerns are frequently dismissed as ‘opposition’, ‘naysayers’, or ‘enemies of progress’.

"One troubling example was President Tinubu’s recent statement urging the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to ignore ‘busybodies and bystanders’ amid public criticism. While intended as support, such language risks undermining citizen participation, a fundamental pillar of any functional democracy."

ImpactHouse stresses crucial role of free expression

Furthermore, the CSO said per history, democracies erode not just through coups, "but also through the normalisation of contempt for dissent".

It bemoaned:

"Over the past year, government-affiliated spokespersons have responded to public scrutiny with mockery, intimidation, or silence. In several documented cases, including the arrests of journalists and civic actors, the line between public service and public control has been worryingly blurred. This reality, compounded by the militarised response to peaceful protests and the dismissal of public commentary as ‘social media noise’, deepens the trust deficit between citizens and government."

It noted that the citizens questioning a "poorly-executed" public project are not busybodies, bystanders, or enemies of the state, and so also are journalists investigating procurement irregularities and activists demanding transparency.

ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication fumes, asks President Tinubu to publicly clarify his recent ‘busybodies and bystanders’ comment. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

ImpactHouse posited:

"They are all doing their civic duty. And if Nigeria's democracy is to thrive, all arms of government must recognise that citizen participation is not a threat; it is the foundation on which democracy rests.

"In this context, we urge President Tinubu to publicly clarify the recent ‘busybodies and bystanders’ comment to affirm that critical civic engagement is welcome, not unwanted. He should reassure Nigerians that their voices matter as much as their votes."

The organisation, therefore, urged government officials and spokespersons to adopt a tone of respect and professionalism in all public communications and refrain from attacking citizens for raising questions or offering dissenting views. It asked public servants to establish citizen feedback mechanisms that ensure grievances and suggestions are heard and addressed.

ImpactHouse concluded:

"As we mark this Democracy Day, we must remember that democracy is a continuous process that requires mutual respect, active participation, and a willingness to listen. For Nigeria to move forward, both government and citizens must commit to open, respectful dialogue grounded in truth and shared responsibility."

Read more on Democracy Day in Nigeria:

June 12: Fubara speaks on Rivers political crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the suspended governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and good governance.

Fubara said he is committed to protecting fundamental human rights, and ensuring that all citizens can actively participate in the democratic process in Rivers state.

Fubara who made this known in his June 12 Democracy Day message in Port Harcourt declared that his administration is dedicated to safeguarding lives and property through robust security strategies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng