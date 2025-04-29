Reno Omokri has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2027 election

The former presidential aide explained the reason President Tinubu will win his re-election bid in 2027

Reno Omokri advised Nigerians to be more concerned with competency and ethnic balance than with religious balance

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 elections with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Omokri said Nigerians should be more concerned with competency and ethnic balance than with religious balance.

He said this is because Christianity and Islam are imported, while our ethnicities are God-given.

The social critic stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Omokri said Nigeria is a Muslim-majority country

“Peter Obi was the only Christian Presidential candidate from a major political party. “He ran against three powerful Muslim candidates, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who were all stronger than him politically.

“This meant that while Peter Obi received the bloc Christian vote, the Muslim Ummah's votes were divided three ways.

“Yet, a Muslim, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, won the election with 37.62% of the total votes cast, 8,794,726, while another Muslim, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, polled 29.88% of the votes cast, 6,984,520.

“Peter Obi, the Christian candidate, received 26.10% of the total votes cast, with 6,101,533, whereas Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso secured 6.40% of the total votes cast, with 1,496,687.

“To cut a long story short, in an election that was sadly turned into a referendum on religion by Peter Obi, the church-to-church jumper, Muslims were able to secure 73.9% of the total votes cast with 17,275,933 votes, while the only major Christian candidate secured 26.10% of the votes with 6,101,533."

Why Tinubu must complete 8-year tenure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa said President Tinubu must complete 8 years tenure.

Okowa, a former running mate to Atiku Abubakar has dumped the former vice president for Tinubu ahead of the 2027.

According to Okowa, he discussed the coalition with Atiku, adding that the former vice president is on his way out of the PDP.

What Tinubu is doing to stop Atiku's coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Kelly Agaba, mentioned the strategy President Tinubu is using to frustrate Atiku Abubakar's coalition.

Agaba, the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said Tinubu is making use of the divide-and-rule strategy.

He, however, said Tinubu's strategy won't work because Nigerians are more concerned about their economic struggles than ethnicity and religion.

