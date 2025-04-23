It has been confirmed that the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, is just months away

The Enugu state government has also disclosed that it will be launching the state-backed airline at about the same time

Expectations are high about the completion of both plans, and what they translate into for the residents of Enugu State

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Enugu state government has confirmed that the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu has reached 70% completion.

This confirmation came from Dr. Obi Ozor, the Enugu state commissioner for transportation, while he was speaking on a television programme, Enugu Kwenu on Afia TV.

He reiterated that the concession process is being coordinated by the Federal ministry of aviation on behalf of the federal government, and would be concluded by Q2, 2025.

Keyamo insisted that the concession of the airports was necessary to prevent further losses. Photo Credit: Festus Keyamo/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Ozor confirmed that even though private investors are involved in the processes, it would be handled transparently and without any underhanded dealings.

Recall that reports made the rounds that the concessionaire had been picked already, and the duration of the concession had been decided.

Dr. Ozor confirmed what the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said when he debunked rumours that an 80-year tenor had been concluded for the concession.

He also confirmed that when the concession is finalised, the concessionaires will be mandated to carry out critical infrastructural upgrades.

His words;

“The Federal Government has been supportive of the state. Some private investors are working tirelessly with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to conclude the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and of course, the immediate rehabilitation and operationalization of that airport.

“And that should allow them to be able to move in and get that international wing of the airport completed, including the cargo terminal, the maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other ancillary works that need to be done at the airport, such as extension of the runway and hangar.”

Enugu Govt mentions date to launch Enugu Air

The commissioner disclosed that the state government is in the final stages of preparations to launch a state-backed airline, Enugu Air.

The PUNCH reports that Dr. Ozor also confirmed that Enugu Air will commence operations in May 2025.

FG to concession five major ports

The federal government is also making plans to concession five airports across the country.

Minister for Aviation, Festus Keyamo, noted in a statement that many of the airports are run at a loss, with the government having to subsidise operations costs.

Once completed, the concessionaire will be required to carry out major infrastructural upgrades in the airport. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Keyamo noted that the move to concession the airports was a proactive one and would be handled transparently.

FG debunks 80-year concession reports

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has finally broken the silence on the airport concession deals.

Festus Keyamo, SAN, described as untrue, reports claiming the concession processes and duration have been predetermined.

A statement posted on the official X handle of Festus Keyamo, SAN, debunked the claims in the reports that an agreement had been reached for the concession of the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu state, to last 80 years.

