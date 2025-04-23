Vice Chairman of Agege LG, Oluwagbenga Abiola, has endorsed Abdulganiyu Obasa, son of Lagos Speaker, as APC’s chairmanship candidate

Abiola, once an aspirant, cited loyalty to Speaker Mudashiru Obasa — his political mentor — as reason for backing the party's decision

He assured party unity, pledged grassroots support, and instructed his support group to rally behind the chosen candidate

Mr. Oluwagbenga Abiola, Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government and a prominent contender in the forthcoming July 12 local council election, has officially thrown his weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abdulganiyu Obasa.

The endorsement follows the party’s resolution to field the son of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, as its flagbearer in the hotly anticipated poll.

Abiola, who is widely seen as a protégé of the influential Speaker, made his position clear in an interview on Wednesday. While confirming his initial ambition to contest the top council position, he expressed unwavering commitment to the party’s choice and to the political leader who has guided his career for over a decade.

“I have never and will never oppose the decisions of our leader, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa,” Abiola said.

“This is the man who gave me my first shot in politics, from appointing me his Special Assistant in 2015 to supporting my rise through various leadership roles.”

Over the years, Abiola has climbed the ranks within the local government, beginning as Special Assistant on Media, then serving as Sole Administrator of Agege LG, and later assuming the roles of Secretary to the Local Government and, currently, Vice Chairman. Each move, he says, was made possible by Obasa’s mentorship and backing.

The party’s decision to select Abdulganiyu Obasa as its chairmanship candidate followed calls from Agege political stakeholders who argued it was a fitting way to honour the Speaker’s longstanding contributions to the community.

Acknowledging his own ambition to become Chairman, Abiola emphasized that personal goals must give way to party unity and collective progress.

“It’s natural for a Vice Chairman to aspire for the top job. But the party has made its decision, and I accept it with a loyal heart,” he said. “What matters most to me is service. There will be more opportunities.”

Abiola also disclosed that he had instructed members of his political support group, the Obasa Youth Alliance, to rally behind the party’s flagbearer and ensure total grassroots mobilization in the run-up to the polls.

With this move, Abiola reaffirms his role as a team player within the APC and a dedicated foot soldier in Speaker Obasa’s political camp, positioning himself as a figure willing to sacrifice ambition for party cohesion and long-term loyalty.

