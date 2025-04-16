Breaking: Court Finally Gives Verdict on Obasa's Impeachent
The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has ruled that the impeachment of the reinstated Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was unconstitutional, declaring the removal as null and void.
In its ruling on Wednesday, April 16, the trial court also declared null and void the proceedings and resolutions of the lawmakers, which were held on January 13, 2025, declaring that the speaker has been ousted.
According to Channels TV, Speaker Obasa had filed the case against the assembly and the newly appointed speaker, Mojisola Meranda, at the time, to challenge his removal as the speaker of the House.
