Dangote Refinery has announced the suspension of petrol exports to prioritise domestic supply amid the recent price reduction

Operational challenges at the refinery have raised questions about export capabilities and internal adjustments

Local availability of fuel is expected to improve significantly for Nigeria following the export suspension

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has temporarily suspended the export of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, in a move aimed at prioritising supplies for the Nigerian market following its recent N75 per litre price reduction.

Industry sources familiar with the development disclosed that the refinery is redirecting available petrol volumes to domestic distribution channels, a decision that could significantly improve local fuel availability and stabilise supply across the country.

Dangote Refinery to focus on the domestic market as it suspends petrol imports. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Local supply takes centre stage

The export suspension comes at a crucial time for Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, where the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery has emerged as the country's dominant supplier of petrol.

PetroleumPriceNG quoted sources as saying that the decision was taken to ensure that more fuel remains within Nigeria as demand continues to rise.

Although the refinery has yet to announce an official timeline for resuming overseas shipments, market participants believe the move signals a renewed focus on strengthening domestic supply.

The development follows Dangote Refinery's recent reduction of its petrol ex-depot price by N75 per litre, a decision that triggered price adjustments across depots and filling stations nationwide.

Operational challenges raise questions

The suspension has also sparked discussions within the oil and gas industry, especially amid reports of operational constraints affecting some sections of the refinery.

Industry sources noted that maintenance activities and technical adjustments at certain processing units may have contributed to the temporary halt in exports.

Analysts have focused in particular on the refinery's Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) unit, one of the plant's most critical facilities, responsible for converting heavy petroleum streams into high-value products such as petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas.

Recent data from independent energy intelligence firm IIR Energy, cited by Reuters, showed that the RFCC unit has been operating below capacity since late May.

The firm, however, projected that the unit could gradually return to full operational capacity, depending on technical conditions and maintenance progress.

Petrol export volumes decline sharply

Recent export figures already pointed to a slowdown in overseas shipments before the suspension.

Petrol exports reportedly fell sharply from about 81,000 barrels per day in April to roughly 10,000 barrels per day in early June.

Industry observers believe the decline reflects a combination of lower production from key units, technical adjustments and changing operational priorities within the refinery.

Although Dangote Refinery has not officially linked the export pause to these challenges, experts say the move appears designed to balance production realities with the need to maintain steady fuel supplies within Nigeria.

What it means for Nigeria and West Africa

The temporary suspension of petrol exports could have far-reaching implications for fuel markets across West Africa, where Dangote Refinery has become an increasingly important supplier of refined petroleum products.

The Nigerian market to benefit from Dangote's decision to suspend petrol imports. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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For Nigeria, however, the decision could prove beneficial. By redirecting more volumes to the domestic market, the refinery may help improve product availability and ease supply pressures, particularly after its recent petrol price cut.

Analysts caution that future fuel prices will still depend on broader market forces, including global crude oil prices, exchange rate movements and logistics costs.

As industry stakeholders monitor developments, attention will remain firmly on Dangote Refinery's operational performance and how its strategic decisions continue to shape Nigeria's petroleum market in the months ahead.

Petrol landing cost crashes by over N100

Legit.ng earlier reported that the cost of importing petrol into Nigeria has dropped sharply following the recent decline in global crude oil prices, creating fresh competition for local refiners, including the $20 billion Dangote Refinery.

New data released by the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) shows that the landing cost of imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, has fallen to N1,117 per litre as of June 4, 2026.

The figure is now significantly lower than Dangote Refinery’s gantry price of N1,250 per litre, leaving a difference of N133 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng