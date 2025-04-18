Chukwuebuka Obidike, a chieftain of the APC, has criticised Anambra governor Chukwuma Soludo’s “Dubai-Taiwan” development vision

Obidike accused Soludo of failing to attract foreign investments, relying on outdated tax systems, and showcasing unimpressive projects

The Anambra-born APC member urged voters to support his party's candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, in the upcoming election, predicting Soludo’s defeat

Abuja, FCT - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuebuka Obidike, has described Anambra state governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Dubai-Taiwan vision for the state as “one of the biggest campaign scams in Nigeria’s political history".

Obidike spoke in a brief chat with Legit.ng as political campaigns heat up ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

APC chieftain Chukwuebuka Obidike said Governor Soludo has failed to fulfil his promises. Photo credits: Obidike Chukwuebuka, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo’s lofty promises under fire

Soludo, a former Central Bank Governor and economics professor, ran for office on the promise of transforming Anambra into the “Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley of Africa.”

He first contested in 2010 under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but won in 2021 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obidike said Soludo leveraged his international profile and academic pedigree to sell an “unrealistic dream” to voters.

“He used his intimidating profile to bamboozle voters,” the APC chieftain said.

Obidike slams Soludo on foreign investment, tax collection

The APC chieftain, who also hails from Anambra, argued that despite Soludo’s global experience with institutions like the World Bank, the IMF, and the United Nations, Anambra has failed to attract significant foreign investment under his watch.

“Are you aware that Enugu and Abia states, whose governors are barely two years in office, have attracted more foreign investments than Anambra?” Obidike said.

“Yet their governors have not worked with 18 international organisations like Soludo has.”

He also criticised the state’s tax collection system, claiming the governor has failed to implement digital solutions similar to those in Dubai and Taiwan.

“Instead of a digital system, he uses touts and agberos to harass citizens,” Obidike alleged.

Obidike says Soludo's projects “embarrassing”

When asked about ongoing infrastructure developments, Obidike dismissed Soludo’s achievements, saying they fall short of the high expectations he set during his campaign.

“I was ashamed when he showed Archbishop Kukah the government house and Fun City Park. What value does that add to people’s lives?” he said.

“These are projects even a local government chairman can handle.”

Obidike accused Soludo of abandoning major pledges, including mass transit systems, international hospitals, an ICT hub, industrial layouts, and independent power projects.

Anambra residents urged to elect APC candidate

Obidike urged voters to support APC candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu in the upcoming election, describing him as a successful businessman with widespread investments across the state.

“It is over for Soludo,” he declared, boosting that the incumbent governor will "suffer electoral disgrace".

“We are determined to win Anambra state with a large margin and show that the South is fully behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027.”

Soludo emerges as APGA candidate for 2025 Anambra guber

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the incumbent governor of Anambra state, Professor Soludo, was affirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the November 8, 2025 election in the state.

The affirmation took place on Saturday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, where party delegates unanimously endorsed Soludo’s candidacy.

Speaking after his confirmation, Soludo expressed gratitude to the party for its unwavering support, pledging to continue his administration’s development-focused agenda.

