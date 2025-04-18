The Arewa Youth Council has strongly criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as he plans a coalition to unseat President Tinubu

The group dismissed Atiku’s recent coalition efforts ahead of the 2027 elections as a “failed train heading nowhere”

They vowed to keep opposing political figures who promote division and attempt to rewrite their legacies

Abuja, FCT - The Arewa Youth Council has sharply criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent remarks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of bitterness and hypocrisy rooted in repeated failed presidential ambitions.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 17, the council's president, Comrade Adams Reuben, described Atiku’s political conduct as “shameful and laughable,” adding that the former vice president lacks the moral authority to speak on national reforms.

“Atiku presided over the reckless sale of Nigeria’s national assets to cronies during his time at the National Council on Privatisation,” Reuben said.

“It is ironic that he now attempts to pose as a reformer and moral compass.”

Reuben went further to suggest that Atiku may be dealing with “senility” brought on by “serial rejections at the polls.”

“How does a man so deeply involved in weakening Nigeria’s economic foundation now question a leader trying to fix that damage?” he said, referencing the privatisation of firms such as Nigeria Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) allegedly under Atiku’s oversight.

Atiku's coalition plans dismissed as “failed train”

The group also dismissed Atiku’s recent call for a political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling it a “failed train heading nowhere.”

“Nigerians have seen through the smokescreen. This so-called coalition is just a gathering of political orphans desperate to regain relevance,” Reuben said.

“Atiku is not only the conductor — he’s also the last passenger.”

Tinubu succeeded where Atiku failed - Council

The Arewa Youth Council contrasted Atiku’s political trajectory with Tinubu’s, arguing that the president earned his mandate on his first presidential run.

“This is Tinubu’s first time on the presidential ballot — and he won because Nigerians trust his vision, intellect, and willingness to take tough decisions,” Reuben stated.

“Atiku has contested six times and lost. Nigerians have moved on. It’s time he did too.”

Arewa council vows to oppose “divisive politics”

The group vowed to continue opposing politicians who “sow division, incite bitterness, and attempt to whitewash tainted legacies.”

“We will not remain silent while those with questionable records try to rewrite history in the name of political opposition,” the statement said.

Atiku’s coalition clashes with PDP governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the coalition led by Atiku to democratically unseat President Tinubu expressed its displeasure with governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as the PDP governors announced that the party would not join any coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The decision of the governors did not go down well with the organisers, as the anti-Tinubu coalition accused the PDP governors of playing the spoiler for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

