Minister Nyesom Wike Speaks on Building Judges' Quarters in Abuja Amid Political Gain Allegations
- Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed claims that the construction of judges' quarters in Abuja is for political gain
- The initiative, he said, was approved in the 2024 budget and aimed to provide secure housing for judges facing unsafe living conditions
- Wike emphasized the importance of upholding the judiciary's dignity and safety through this commendable policy
In response to allegations of political maneuvering, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has clarified the intentions behind the construction of houses for judges in Abuja.
Addressing the claims, Wike emphasized that the initiative is not aimed at gaining political favor but rather ensuring the safety and dignity of the judiciary.
Justice houses in Abuja
Wike stated:
"It was approved by Mr. President. It was sent to the national assembly in the 2024 budget. It was in that budget that there should be construction of Justices Quarters."
He highlighted the precarious living conditions some judges face, including renting houses in unsafe areas and living among criminals.
Wike recounted an incident where a judge was evicted by a landlord due to unpaid rent, calling it an embarrassing situation.
The Minister said that the policy of building houses for judges is a commendable move, aimed at providing secure and respectable living conditions for members of the judiciary.
"I am only implementing what was approved in the budget," Wike concluded.
His full statement read thus:
“It was approved by Mr. President. It was sent to the national assembly in 2024 budget. It was in that budget that there should be construction of Justices Quarters. Because some of the judges had to rent house in an unsafe places. Some of them their location is unclear and they are living among criminals. There is a case of landlord who chased a judge away from his house because he was owing rent. It is embarrassing. The policy of building a house for judges is something that should be commended. I am only implementing what was approved in the budget.”
See the video below:
Wike says Atiku can’t win PDP ticket
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said there would be no chance for former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to secure the party’s ticket in 2027.
Speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, monitored by Legit.ng, the FCT minister asserted that Nigerians rejected Atiku in 2023 and the presidential hopeful will be too old to contest in the 2027 general election.
