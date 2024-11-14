Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed claims that the construction of judges' quarters in Abuja is for political gain

The initiative, he said, was approved in the 2024 budget and aimed to provide secure housing for judges facing unsafe living conditions

Wike emphasized the importance of upholding the judiciary's dignity and safety through this commendable policy

In response to allegations of political maneuvering, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has clarified the intentions behind the construction of houses for judges in Abuja.

Addressing the claims, Wike emphasized that the initiative is not aimed at gaining political favor but rather ensuring the safety and dignity of the judiciary.

Justice houses in Abuja

Wike stated:

"It was approved by Mr. President. It was sent to the national assembly in the 2024 budget. It was in that budget that there should be construction of Justices Quarters."

He highlighted the precarious living conditions some judges face, including renting houses in unsafe areas and living among criminals.

Wike recounted an incident where a judge was evicted by a landlord due to unpaid rent, calling it an embarrassing situation.

The Minister said that the policy of building houses for judges is a commendable move, aimed at providing secure and respectable living conditions for members of the judiciary.

"I am only implementing what was approved in the budget," Wike concluded.

His full statement read thus:

