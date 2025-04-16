Africa Digital Media Awards

Obi: Boy Who Stood in Front of LP Chieftain's Convoy to Appear Before Court, Lawyer Shares New Date
Obi: Boy Who Stood in Front of LP Chieftain's Convoy to Appear Before Court, Lawyer Shares New Date

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • Barrister Inibehe Effiong has said Alabi Yusuf Quadri would be produced by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service before the court
  • Effiong stated that he will be at the Apapa magistrate court located in Lagos on Thursday, April 17, with Quadri and his family members
  • Legit.ng reports that Quadri, a teenager, has been in detention since January 2025 after he was accused of robbery

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Apapa, Lagos state - Alabi Yusuf Quadri, the teenager who famously stood in front of the convoy of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, is billed to appear in court.

Legit.ng reports that Quadri has been detained at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre in Apapa, Lagos, since January 2025.

Boy who stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy to appear before court
Peter Obi had sent a powerful delegation to prison for the boy who stood in front of his convoy. Photo credit: @FemiLatunji
Source: Twitter

According to prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, Quadri “is going to be produced” by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service before the Apapa Magistrate Court located at Orege, Ajegunle - Sikiru Adagun Courthouse in Lagos on Thursday morning, April 17.

Legit.ng learnt that the teenage inmate made his first court appearance on Thursday, March 27, with the next hearing now brought forward.

The legal practitioner wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“His (Quadri's) case was supposed to come up before the court on 28th April, 2025.
“We wrote to the court to vary the date and to fix the case for tomorrow, Thursday, 17th April. The DPP equally made the same application.
“I am delighted to confirm that the variation application has been granted and hearing date has been varied and brought forward as prayed.
“We will be with Quadri and his family at the Apapa Magistrate Court located at Orege, Ajegunle - Sikiru Adagun Courthouse (Court No. 9).
“The reason for this development will be provided at the court. History will vindicate the just.”
Inibehe Effiong is defending Alabi Quadri in court
Barrister Effiong is taking legal measures towards securing the freedom of Alabi Yusuf Quadri.
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that Quadri was the center of attention during the 2023 election campaign when he stood in front of the convoy of Obi in Lagos state.

Following rife claims in the past few days about Quadri's imprisonment, Effiong visited the teenager at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa.

Apart from Effiong, other top Obidient members on a team who visited Quadri at the Lagos correctional centre include the interim director of mobilisation of the Obidient movement Morris Monye; ex-presidential hopeful Yunusa Tanko; and social activist Moses Paul.

