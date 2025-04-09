Nigeria is Collapsing - Peter Obi Sounds Concerning Alarm
- Peter Obi has expressed grave concern over Nigeria's worsening economic state, warning that the nation is approaching collapse
- He urged Labour Party members to stay united and ensure the party remains inclusive, fair, and driven by collective responsibility
- Looking ahead, Obi called for better preparation and stricter standards for party candidates, insisting on loyalty and competence
Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has voiced deep concern about Nigeria’s deteriorating economic state, warning that the country is teetering on the edge of collapse.
Speaking at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi pointed to worsening poverty levels and bleak national indicators as clear evidence that urgent intervention is needed.
Nigeria isn't getting any better - Obi
According to him, the situation demands not silence but courage from citizens and political leaders alike.
“We must speak out when things are going wrong. Nigeria is collapsing. The numbers are clear; the indices are clear—people are getting poorer every day,” he declared.
He further urged party members to remain resolute, noting that fear had never yielded positive results in the past.
Obi calls for unity in Labour Party
Beyond his criticism of the current state of affairs, Obi turned his attention inward, addressing the structure and direction of the Labour Party itself.
He called for unity and collective ownership of the party, noting that it should operate as a family, inclusive of all voices.
“Labour Party has chosen to be a family, and we must do everything as a family. It’s not about Peter Obi’s choice; it’s everyone’s choice. This family excludes no one,” he said.
As the country prepares for future electoral contests, Obi stressed the need for preparation and diligence in selecting candidates.
He made it clear that the Labour Party intends to field only individuals who are both competent and deeply committed to the party’s ideals.
“We want to go into the next election fully prepared, offering Nigerians the best and most competent candidates,” he said, referring to roles spanning from local government to the presidency.
Acknowledging past missteps, Obi admitted the party had lessons to learn but expressed confidence in its ability to rebound stronger.
He issued a stern reminder to prospective aspirants that Labour is not a platform for opportunists but a home for those genuinely invested in national progress.
“Anyone seeking to contest under our party must be a committed member, not just someone passing through,” he warned.
Peter Obi wouldn't have done better than Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prominent businessman and founder of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, had asserted that Peter Obi would not have pursued policies significantly different from those of the current administration had he won the presidential election.
Speaking on the Mic On Podcast with Okinbaloye via YouTube on Saturday, Maduka expressed confidence that Nigeria is on the right track, despite ongoing economic challenges.
He noted that critical measures such as subsidy removal were inevitable, regardless of who was in power.
