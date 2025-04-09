Peter Obi has expressed grave concern over Nigeria's worsening economic state, warning that the nation is approaching collapse

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has voiced deep concern about Nigeria’s deteriorating economic state, warning that the country is teetering on the edge of collapse.

Speaking at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi pointed to worsening poverty levels and bleak national indicators as clear evidence that urgent intervention is needed.

Nigeria isn't getting any better - Obi

According to him, the situation demands not silence but courage from citizens and political leaders alike.

“We must speak out when things are going wrong. Nigeria is collapsing. The numbers are clear; the indices are clear—people are getting poorer every day,” he declared.

He further urged party members to remain resolute, noting that fear had never yielded positive results in the past.

Obi calls for unity in Labour Party

Beyond his criticism of the current state of affairs, Obi turned his attention inward, addressing the structure and direction of the Labour Party itself.

He called for unity and collective ownership of the party, noting that it should operate as a family, inclusive of all voices.

“Labour Party has chosen to be a family, and we must do everything as a family. It’s not about Peter Obi’s choice; it’s everyone’s choice. This family excludes no one,” he said.

As the country prepares for future electoral contests, Obi stressed the need for preparation and diligence in selecting candidates.

He made it clear that the Labour Party intends to field only individuals who are both competent and deeply committed to the party’s ideals.

“We want to go into the next election fully prepared, offering Nigerians the best and most competent candidates,” he said, referring to roles spanning from local government to the presidency.

Acknowledging past missteps, Obi admitted the party had lessons to learn but expressed confidence in its ability to rebound stronger.

He issued a stern reminder to prospective aspirants that Labour is not a platform for opportunists but a home for those genuinely invested in national progress.

“Anyone seeking to contest under our party must be a committed member, not just someone passing through,” he warned.

