Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Iniebehe Effiong, has shared an update about Alabi Quadry

The boy who went viral for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy has been in prison since January 2025

According to the new update by the lawyer, Quadri will appear in court on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Nigerian lawyer, Iniebehe Effiong has shared an update about Alabi Quadri who has been in prison for close to four months.

The boy who went viral for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy was reportedly taken to the police station by alleged 'Area Boys.'

In an earlier information he posted, Effiong said the boy was charged by the police.

He had said the boy was charged alongside strangers who he did not know and that he was subsequently remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

However, it was said that the 'Area Boys' who allegedly dragged him to the police were angry that he did not give them money.

Alabi Quadri to appear in court today

But in a new update posted by Effiong, Alabi would be produced in court today, Thursday, April 17.

He said Alabi's case was supposed to come up on April 28, but a letter from the legal team ensured the date was brought forward.

Effiong said:

"I am pleased to share that Quadri Alabi is going be produced by the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service before the Court tomorrow by 9 AM. His case was supposed to come up before the court on 28th April, 2025. We wrote to the Court to vary the date and to fix the case for tomorrow, Thursday 17th April. The DPP equally made the same application. I am delighted to confirm that the variation application has been granted and hearing date has been varied and brought forward as prayed. We will be with Quadri and his family at the Apapa Magistrate Court located at Orege, Ajegunle - Sikiru Adagun Courthouse (Court No. 9). The reason for this development will be provided at the court. History will vindicate the just."

Reactions to Inibehe Effiong's post

@anna_chichii said:

"Keep up the good work, may the heavens continue to empower you."

@mislaw178 said:

"Good job! I learned from a credible source that DPP Advise has recommended his exclusion from trial for lack of evidence. It is as simple as that. Thanks to DPP Advise!"

@Ephoms_Dave said:

"God bless you and everyone working on this."

