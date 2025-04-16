Atiku Abubakar declared that the opposition coalition he is leading will adopt any political platform that ensures good governance, aiming to unseat President Tinubu in 2027

Despite Atiku’s call for a broad coalition, PDP governors have rejected the merger proposal, affirming that the party will not collapse into any coalition

Atiku urged the delegation to focus on long-term goals for Nigeria's future, emphasising the coalition’s primary objective of ensuring good governance for the benefit of future generations

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that the coalition of opposition forces he is leading ahead of the 2027 presidential election will adopt any political platform that guarantees good governance to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of National Opinion Leaders, Atiku emphasised that the coalition was focused on securing a brighter future for Nigeria.

"We’ll Ride Any Vehicle That Brings Good Governance": Atiku Declares As PDP Dumps Coalition Talks

In a video shared on his X handle the following day, Atiku remarked,

“The coalition train has left the station and will make multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades.”

Atiku’s Vision for a New Nigeria

Atiku urged the delegation to stay focused on their future and not be distracted by those offering immediate, short-term gains.

“Don’t be disrupted by people giving you pennies or kobos here and there, and nairas here and there, and then abandon your future and the future of your children,” he said.

He outlined his vision for the coalition, stating,

“A number of us leaders from the parties I have mentioned — APC, PDP, Labour, and others — have come together to say we are going to have what I call in Hausa, Sabuwar tafiya, which in English means a new path, a new pathway to a new Nigeria.”

Atiku speaks on coalition’s political platform

On the specifics of which political party or platform will accommodate the coalition, Atiku emphasised that the priority is good governance.

He said,

“Whatever vehicle that will give us good governance in the future of our children and grandchildren, that is the vehicle we are going to ride on.”

Atiku’s remarks indicate that the coalition’s approach is flexible, willing to adopt any platform that aligns with its core mission of providing effective governance for Nigeria’s future.

PDP governors reject coalition proposal

Despite Atiku’s advocacy for a broad-based coalition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have distanced themselves from the proposed merger.

At the conclusion of a meeting in Ibadan on Monday, the governors announced that while the PDP is open to welcoming other party members, it will not merge into any coalition.

The rejection by the PDP governors reflects the ongoing tension within the opposition camp as different factions align themselves in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The governors’ stance underscores the party’s commitment to remaining independent, even as other political forces, including Atiku’s coalition, push for a broader alliance.

Call to Action: Mobilising Support for Good Governance

Atiku concluded his address by calling on the delegation to begin planning and mobilising support for the coalition.

He reiterated that the primary objective of the coalition is to ensure good governance, stressing the need for every Nigerian to work towards building a better future for the next generation.

“Start planning and mobilising now. We must act now to ensure that good governance is not just a dream but a reality for Nigeria," he urged.

The former Vice President’s statements set the stage for what could be a long and contentious political battle ahead of the 2027 elections, as both the ruling APC and opposition forces work to gain support across the country.

Makinde speaks on Atiku's coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde broke his silence on the controversial coalition, alliance, and merger proposed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde shed light on the rejection of these proposals by the People's Democratic Party (PDP), revealing that the talks about the coalition were not discussed with the party's key organs.

