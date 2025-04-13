Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency said there is nothing new to be revealed in the FBI and DEA report on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the FBI reports did not indict Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that the US District Court reportedly ordered law enforcement agencies to disclose records related to a 1990s investigation involving Tinubu.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the FBI and DEA improperly withheld information, stating their reasoning was neither logical nor plausible.

The ruling mandates transparency regarding Tinubu’s alleged connection to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Onanuga stated this in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The Presidential aide said Tinubu's lawyers are examining the ruling of the US court.

“Journalists have sought the Presidency’s reaction to the ruling last Tuesday by a Washington DC judge ordering the US FBI and DEA to release reports connected with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our response is as follows.

“There is nothing new to be revealed. The report by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA report have been in the public space for more than 30 years. The reports did not indict the Nigerian leader.

"The lawyers are examining the ruling."

Presidency reacts to US court orders on Tinubu's records

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency described as 'mischievous and politically-mechanised nonsense' trending reports that a US court ordered the FBI and DEA to release drug investigation records on President Tinubu.

The order, issued recently by Judge Beryl Howell, demands that top US law enforcement agencies release documents related to their investigation of Tinubu.

Legit.ng gathered that the US court's decision followed a lawsuit filed in June 2023 by American citizen Aaron Greenspan under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Tinubu meets FBI director

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as countries of the world combat terrorism and cybercrime, President Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States' FBI.

Tinubu spoke during a meeting with FBI director, Christopher Wray, at the state house in Abuja.

Security chiefs who attended the meeting included the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd); and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede.

