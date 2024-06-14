President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the FBI in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and other related crimes

The President stated this during a meeting with FBI director, Christopher Asher Wray, at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Friday, June 14

Legit.ng reports that the FBI is the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States of America, and its principal federal law enforcement agency

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's public journalism and security matters.

FCT, Abuja - As countries of the world combat terrorism and cybercrime, President Bola Tinubu has called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Per a statement released by Tinubu's official spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu spoke during a meeting with FBI director, Christopher Wray, at the state house in Abuja on Friday, June 14.

President Bola Tinubu has met with Christopher Asher Wray, the director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Security chiefs who attended the meeting include the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; chief of defence intelligence agency (DIA), Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye; the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd); the national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major-General Adamu Laka; and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Nigerian leader told the FBI director that his administration has prioritised education as a tool against poverty, which is generally believed to be a driver of criminal activities.

Tinubu said:

''We are working hard to eliminate terrorism, cybercrimes, sextortion, and I am glad that we have a good number of agencies that are involved in reducing these crimes to the barest minimum, and they are also well represented at this meeting."

Why I visited Nigeria - FBI director

In his remarks, Wray said he was in Nigeria to enhance the "outstanding partnership" that exists between the government of Nigeria and that of the United States.

The FBI helmsman said:

''We appreciate the President’s vision in countering terrorism in the region, which is a dangerous threat, not only to the countries in the region but also to the United States.

''I want to assure you of our support whether it is on counter-terrorism, cyber-enabled crimes, kidnapping, joint investigations, and intelligence sharing. Our relationship with Nigeria is a very important one."

More to read on Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu wants regional counter-terrorism centre in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu called for the establishment of a regional counter-terrorism centre.

According to Tinubu, the regional counter-terrorism centre, if formed, will serve as a hub for intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and capacity building throughout Africa.

Source: Legit.ng