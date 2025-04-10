Opposition leader Peter Obi; former governor, Rauf Aregbesola; ex-education minister, Oby Ezekwesili; among other prominent Nigerians graced the inaugural Ayo Adebanjo symposium held on Thursday, April 10, in Lagos

Legit.ng reports that the symposium was organised by the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, to commemorate the 97th posthumous birthday of Adebanjo

Announcing Adebanjo's burial arrangements, Afenifere said it planned to hold a symposium to honour the late elder statesman’s legacy

Ikeja, Lagos state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, met Rauf Aregbesola, a former Osun governor and ex-minister, at the inaugural symposium organised by the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere.

Legit.ng reports that the event themed 'Afenifere – Identity, Ideas and Ideology', was put together on Thursday, April 10, to celebrate the legacy of the late Ayo Adebanjo.

Obi said the event where he met Aregbesola and others served as a reflection on the values of Afenifere and the organisation's pursuit of true federalism. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

It would be recalled that Adebanjo, a prominent Yoruba leader and nationalist, passed away at his home in Lekki, Lagos, on Friday, February 14, at the age of 96.

The event by the socio-cultural group marked the 97th posthumous birthday of Adebanjo, a man Obi described as "an exceptional patriot of democracy and leader of Afenifere".

Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"This symposium served not only as a gathering of thought leaders but also as a profound reflection on the values that have shaped Afenifere and their pursuit of true federalism, democracy, social justice, and good governance.

"The unwavering commitment of Chief Ayo Adebanjo to justice, equity, and a truly united Nigeria was echoed throughout the discussions. The panel passionately revisited the foundational beliefs of Afenifere, emphasising the importance of identity, cultural integrity, and visionary leadership in addressing the challenges Nigeria is currently facing.

"Celebrating Chief Adebanjo’s life and legacy with fellow patriots and advocates for a better Nigeria reiterated that the fight for a just, democratic and equitable Nigeria continues. A Nigeria where the rule of law prevails without any breach of our democracy."

Pa Adebanjo passed away peacefully at his Lekki residence in Lagos State on Friday, February 14, 2025. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Some top personalities who graced Pa Adebanjo’s birthday colloquium include activist Dele Farotimi; former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili; interim director of mobilisation, 'Obidient' movement Morris Monye; and social activist Moses Paul.

Others are Yunusa Tanko, the interim national coordinator of the Obidient movement worldwide; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Funsho Doherty; and former Lagos gubernatorial hopeful Jimi Agbaje.

